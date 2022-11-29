European Debut of TURN IT OUT With Tiler Peck & Friends Comes to Sadler's Wells This Spring

Award-winning New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck presents the European premiere of Turn It Out with Tiler Peck & Friends at Sadler's Wells on Thursday 9 - Saturday 11 March 2023. With her personal touches on the evening, Peck has assembled many of today's most exciting dance artists for an innovative programme.

Originally conceived for New York City Center's Artists at the Center series, the programme includes Peck's own Thousandth Orange, set to live music by Pulitzer Prize winner Caroline Shaw, Alonzo King's pas de deux Swift Arrow, Time Spell - a collaboration between long-time friend and world class tap dancer Michelle Dorrance alongside Jillian Meyers.

The programme closes with The Barre Project, Blake Works II. Originally created for film and hosted by Sadler's Wells Digital Stage, it was produced by CLI Studios with music by James Blake. The project marked the first creative partnership between Peck and choreographer William Forsythe and is now performed live.



Tickets for newly announced events are on public sale from Monday 5 December at 10 am via www.sadlerswells.com. Booking opens to members on Friday 2 December.