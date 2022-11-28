Etcetera Theatre to Present MAN OF YOUR DREAMS in December

Man of Your Dreams is coming to Etcetera Theatre 1 - 10 December.

"George has had a tough week. The job he loves, the job he has dedicated his twenties to, has let him go. Unemployed and listless, he winds up at Hamish's flat, his best and oldest friend.

Three days away from moving out and busy swiping online for a potential hook- up, George's arrival catches Hamish off guard. As their old routine of beer and FIFA ensues, one thing is new: George tries to open up. Hamish is unsure how to respond.

Two lifelong friends, sitting in a room, failing to express what's really going on."

Performance Details:

The Team

Writer and Director: Josh Hinds

Assistant Director: Marianne Eilers Gonzalez

Producer: Jenny Shpeter (SHPETER PRODUCTIONS)

Associate Producer: Gift Onomor

Cast:

George - Jerome Wise

Hamish - Ryan Gerald

Where/When

Venue: Etcetera Theatre

Dates: 1 - 10 December

Times: 9 pm (1-3 Dec), 7 pm (5-7 & 10 Dec)