Etcetera Theatre to Present MAN OF YOUR DREAMS in December
Three days away from moving out and busy swiping online for a potential hook- up, George's arrival catches Hamish off guard.
Man of Your Dreams is coming to Etcetera Theatre 1 - 10 December.
"George has had a tough week. The job he loves, the job he has dedicated his twenties to, has let him go. Unemployed and listless, he winds up at Hamish's flat, his best and oldest friend.
Three days away from moving out and busy swiping online for a potential hook- up, George's arrival catches Hamish off guard. As their old routine of beer and FIFA ensues, one thing is new: George tries to open up. Hamish is unsure how to respond.
Two lifelong friends, sitting in a room, failing to express what's really going on."
Performance Details:
The Team
Writer and Director: Josh Hinds
Assistant Director: Marianne Eilers Gonzalez
Producer: Jenny Shpeter (SHPETER PRODUCTIONS)
Associate Producer: Gift Onomor
Cast:
George - Jerome Wise
Hamish - Ryan Gerald
Where/When
Venue: Etcetera Theatre
Dates: 1 - 10 December
Times: 9 pm (1-3 Dec), 7 pm (5-7 & 10 Dec)