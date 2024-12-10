Equity Responds To Arts Funding Plans In The Welsh Government's Draft Budget

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Equity, the performing arts and entertainment trade union, has responded to the Welsh Government's arts funding proposals set out in today's draft budget for 2025-26.

Simon Curtis, Equity Wales Official, said:

“Today's draft budget is disappointing for the arts and shows that the Welsh Government is still not listening to Equity, the arts sector or the Arts Council of Wales (ACW). The First Minister may call this a budget “for hope”, but it provides none to our members who are already struggling to sustain careers in the industry.

“The extra £1,095,000 funding for ACW next year in no way makes up for the cuts of previous years – and in a budget which includes £1bn of 'new money' due to the Westminster budget, this increase in ACW funding is derisory. We cannot forget that this is taking place against a backdrop of a 40% cut in funding in real terms since 2010. This proposal will see the sector continue to struggle, with institutions – like the Welsh National Opera – continuing to be in crisis and cutting productions and workforce numbers.

“Today's announcement also comes in stark contrast to the Scottish Government, who announced a £34m increase for arts and culture last week, showing real interest in the cultural infrastructure and workforce of their country.

“According to ACW figures, every £1 of funding they receive generates £2.51 back into the economy, yet this draft budget fails to acknowledge that good culture is good for the whole economy and provides no form of long-term investment or sustainability for the sector and its workforce.”

In September, chorus members at the Welsh National Opera, represented by Equity, voted to take industrial action to save jobs and prevent compulsory redundancies. They have since engaged in action short of strike, such as leafletting audience members and wearing t-shirts saying ‘Save Our WNO' during curtain calls. Strike action is now planned for 6,7, and 8 February 2025. You can read more about the dispute here.

Comments