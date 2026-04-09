Equity And Manchester Village Pride Sign Union Agreement 

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Performers' union Equity and Manchester Village Pride have signed a landmark union agreement which guarantees pay, health and safety standards and protection against bullying and harassment for drag and burlesque performers at the newly founded festival.

The agreement was forged in the aftermath of the collapse of Manchester Pride last year (2025), which left dozens of performers unpaid and out of pocket by thousands of pounds. Prides have not previously had Equity agreements, but the need to regain the trust and confidence of performers, and collaborative efforts to ensure Manchester has a successful Pride festival, brought about this “landmark” union agreement.

The agreement, which was endorsed unanimously by Equity members, sets out minimum 20% deposits, 30-day payment periods, and ensures that no performers will be asked to work for free. A series of health and safety protections and a Dignity at Work Policy are also included, protecting performers from any potential bullying or harassment that they might face in the line of work.

Karen Lockney, Equity's North West Official said: “We are delighted to sign this landmark union agreement with Manchester Village Pride. The work our members and the MVP Board of Directors have done to reach this agreement is the first of its kind, leading the way for other Prides to follow. This is at it should be - a celebration of LGBTQ+ rights must be tied to workers' rights, and this agreement protects performers' pay, terms and conditions and health and safety.

“Manchester Village Pride is rooted in the community it serves, and signing a union agreement helps rebuild performers' trust after Manchester Pride went into liquidation last year. Manchester has international significance for its championing of LGBTQ+ rights and worker rights, so it is fitting this groundbreaking agreement ties these rights together.”

The Manchester Village Pride and Equity union house agreement sets out the trade union negotiated terms that drag and burlesque performers would be working on when engaged by MVP for any of the three days of the festival, which is due to take place in the Manchester Gay Village in summer 2026. Equity will have access to workers during the event, providing support and guidance and ensuring that standards are upheld. Equity aims to build on the agreement and to strengthen it further for 2027.