Emma Taylor and The Canal Cafe Theatre to Present MAN, A One Woman Show

MAN is an almost-autobiography. It's crammed with certifiably odd, but unfortunately largely true characters. Emma Taylor (artistic director, Canal Café Theatre. NewsRevue producer) grew up in an atmosphere of serve the man.

MAN isn't a trauma log, more a story of flourishing through survival - inspired by a devout Sunday School teacher mum, life as a Hells Angel teenager, a Hungarian gangster dad. Oh, and a childhood stalker.

“One day she shouted at me,. She got used to me being there. I was only looking out for her.”

Written and performed by Emma Taylor (nee Joanne Nemeth), made with Russell Lucas, who first directed Emma in the UK premiere of Tennessee Williams's The Fat Man's Wife as Vera: 'quivering close to her skin's surface, caught between tears and lust' (Michael Coveney, Whatsonstage)

Listings:

EDINBURGH VENUE: 302 - UNDERBELLY Dairy Room, Bristo Square, Teviot Place, EH8 9AG 15- 25 August 2024 at 14.55 pm (55 minutes) Tickets: £10.00 to £12.00

LONDON VENUE PREVIEWS: Seven Dials Playhouse. Friday 28 June + Friday 12 July at 19:30 pm (55 minutes) Tickets: £12.00 (Booking fees may apply)

