Emma Corrin Becomes Patron Of MGCfutures

MGCfutures was founded by director Michael Grandage in 2013 with a mission to support the theatre makers of the future.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

MGCfutures has announced that Emma Corrin becomes a patron, joining Judi Dench, Dawn French, Nicole Kidman, Jude Law, Daniel Radcliffe, Simon Russell Beale, Sheridan Smith, Aidan Turner, David Walliams and Ben Whishaw who already support the work of the charity. MGCfutures was founded by director Michael Grandage in 2013 with a mission to support the theatre makers of the future.

Grandage and Corrin first collaborated on My Policeman, before renewing their working relationship on the recent critically acclaimed production of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, where Corrin played the title role.

Emma Corrin said today, “I am joining MGCfutures as a patron because I believe in its mission to support theatre makers and create a more inclusive industry. Theatre should be accessible for everyone, and allow stories to be told and shared that reflect the whole spectrum of our society. I believe MGCfutures is working hard to make that a reality, thanks to the amazing range of individuals and creatives the charity supports!”

The charity's important work supports theatre makers at a challenging time after Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis, which is having a devastating impact on freelance artists.

MGCfutures

MGCfutures is a charitable organisation committed to supporting the next generation of theatre makers, principally through its bursary programme, mentorship and online resources. Established in 2013 by director Michael Grandage, the charity aims to introduce people to the wide variety of jobs available within the theatre, both on and offstage, and also provides vital support to theatre makers at pivotal moments in their careers. The charity is funded through money raised by the company itself, through donations and the support of generous individual givers. You can support MGCfutures at: https://www.mgcfutures.com/support/

MGCfutures is governed by a Board of Trustees and supported by the charity's patrons.

