Emily Wilson Adds New Dates at the Soho Theatre

Edinburgh Comedy Awards Newcomer Nominee Emily Wilson has announced new dates at the Soho Theatre, after her first run earlier in January this year was a total sell-out.

Humiliating and outrageous, Fixed was Emily Wilson's Edinburgh Fringe debut, sharing the story of her disastrous experience as a finalist on The X Factor USA at the age of fifteen.

Emily auditioned for the show in a duo with her best friend, Austin. The judges were torn: they loved Austin, but hated Emily. To make matters worse, Emily was deeply in love with Austin ... and Austin was deeply in the closet.