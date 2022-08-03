Edinburgh 2022: HOME IS NOT THE PLACE Q&A

BWW catches up with Annie George to chat about bringing Home Is Not The Place to the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Home Is Not The Place.

It starts as a quest to uncover the story of my grandfather, a writer in Kerala in South India where I was born. He died young, just before Indian Independence, but I wanted to know more than the handed-down family story, as told to me. His story then unwinds a tale that spans three generations of one family, and explores culture, identity and the experiences that shape us. It's a lyrical piece with lush music, a gorgeous new design and projections, directed by veteran Scottish director Gerry Mulgrew of the iconic Communicado Theatre Company.

Why was it important to tell this story?

In different ways it talks about how stories develop and are important to share, in order to understand differing perspectives and find meaning in our lives. It brims with resonant themes for us today, how language and culture informs identity, and the necessity for self-expression and learning. Because my grandfather wrote, his words continue to live on, seventy-seven years after he died. A form of immortality. It was also a way of telling my children who are half Scots about their Indian heritage. It's very grounding to know where and what you came from.

Who would you like to come and see it?

Everyone would get something from this play, but I'd particularly love to see South Asian audiences, and people from other immigrant backgrounds, who are often overlooked when it comes to theatre.

What do you hope audiences take away from it?

That the whole experience speaks to them, through a crafted, multi-layered narrative that will provoke thought, discussion and engage their emotions, in an entertaining way. Maybe it might encourage them to write down their own stories too. Now that would be a result!

What's next for Home Is Not The Place after the festival?

We very much hope to tour the show internationally, it's a great story - too good to keep it to ourselves. It's part of the Made in Scotland showcase, in a double bill with my other show, 'Twa', which I'm performing with my visual artist collaborator Flore Gardner. That's two scripts alternating throughout the Festival, so I'll be needing a bit of a rest first, I think!

