Edinburgh 2022: Casting Off Q&A

BWW catches up with A Good Catch to chat about Casting Off ahead of the show coming to the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Tell us a bit about Casting Off.

Casting Off is a joyful, absurd, witty and poignant circus show. A refreshing and uplifting conversation between three generations, it challenges the stereotypes of women and ageing. Casting Off throws away the textbook on how contemporary circus is viewed, challenging conventions and subverting expectations. Funny and heartfelt, these powerhouse women tumble, talk, fly, and balance precariously, making the personal - political, the furious - funny, and the acrobatics are downright dangerous.

We made Casting Off in 2017, for an experimental circus festival. We didn't really know what our experiment would be. We found it during the devising of the show. We were talking too much and instead of trying to stop ourselves, we decided to talk the entire way through, as the only sound during the acrobatics, climbing and flying.

Why bring it back to Edinburgh?

Why bring it back? Well, we won the Total Theatre and Jacksons Lane awards for Circus in 2018 when we first came with Casting Off. We had secured a tour in the UK for 2020 but because the world needed its sabbatical, we decided to bring it back and remind the world that it's here and ready to be seen.

What is so special about Edinburgh audiences?

The thing we love about Edinburgh audiences is its breadth. There are always people looking for different and experimental work. Things that make them question their worlds and own ideas. People who are interested in how art forms are evolving and experiencing work from all corners of the globe. Edinburgh Fringe is a celebration of art and its makers with all their strengths and capacities.

Do you think you know what to expect from the Fringe?

I don't think anyone can ever know what to expect from Edinburgh Fringe. It's a beast with its own mind and we a mere passenger trying to cling on and enjoy the ride.

Who would you recommend comes to see you?

Casting Off, is for all. It's best viewed with your parents and your offspring. A generational experience viewed from every age. Young and old humans alike will be inspired by the conversations, acrobatics and daring feats of the three generations in front of them. Female identifying humans will specifically feel the connection to the bodies on stage.

Sponsored content