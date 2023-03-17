Easter Activities and Spring Season Announced At Little Angel Theatre

Little Angel's spring season is packed with vibrant productions, family puppet-making workshops, holiday clubs, storytelling sessions and craft activities running through easter and beyond. New digital productions of The Instrumentals and The Flying Bath will be available to watch from 14 - 16 April as live performances of the two shows continue through the Easter holidays. Across the country, children can enjoy Little Angel Theatre's 2023 touring productions this spring, which include I Want My Hat Back Trilogy, The King of Nothing, The Singing Mermaid and The Instrumentals. Little Angel and Fierylight co-production The Smartest Giant in Town, which recently completed an extensive tour, has been nominated for an Olivier award for Best Family Show for the production's West End run at St Martin's Theatre.

EASTER AND SPRING SEASON:

FAMILY WORKSHOPS

Easter Puppet Making

Little Angel Studios

1 - 3 April 2023

Aimed at ages 4 - 8 years

Duration: Approx. 1 hour

Prices: £8.50 Adult

£8.50 Child (age 1-17)

Children must be accompanied by adults, and each adult and child needs their own ticket.

What's the best way to celebrate Easter at Little Angel Theatre? With your own Easter animal puppet of course! Join the Little Angel team at their studios on Sebbon Street, where you will be making and decorating your own Easter inspired puppet. Inspired by the joys of spring, you'll be taught how to make your puppet bloom into life. It'll be so good it'll amaze the Easter Bunny!

Unicorn Puppet Making

Little Angel Studios

9 April 2023

Aimed at ages 3 - 8 years

Duration: approx. 1 hour

Prices: £8.50 Adult

£8.50 Child (age 1-17)

Children must be accompanied by adults, and each adult and child needs their own ticket.

It's Unicorn day! Come to Little Angel Studios where you will have a chance to learn all about these mythical creatures. The Little Angel team will teach you how to design and build your own puppet unicorn, with a beautiful mane and a sparkling horn. Then it's time to create a fantasy story, learning how to bring your puppet to life and explore an imaginary world with it. Please note this workshop is aimed at families completing the activity together. Children will need to be accompanied by adults for this workshop and must not be left unattended.

The Flying Bath Workshops

Little Angel Studios

12-16 April 2023

Aimed at ages 2-5 years

Duration: approx. 1 hour

Prices: £8.50 Adult

£8.50 Child (age 1-17)

Children must be accompanied by adults, and each adult and child needs their own ticket.

Want to make a splash this spring? Explore the world of The Flying Bath at Little Angel Studios, where you can expect simple crafts, singing, dancing and surprises! This workshop is a fantastic addition to the performance, and great fun for those who haven't seen the show as well.

HOLIDAY CLUBS

Fun Day (April Holiday)

Little Angel Studios

4 - 6 April 2023

Aimed at ages 5-9 years

Prices: £48.00 Full Price

£25.00 Sibling

Please note that the same activity will be repeated each day.

Spring has sprung at Little Angel Studios this April half term. Drop your little ones off for a day of cracking fun. Join the Little Angel team for a day packed full of making and creativity, where you will get to make your own flower pot puppet and learn puppetry techniques to help bring it to life. An enjoyable and educational day that'll leave your child with an extra spring in their step. The fun days are from 10:00 - 16:00 and are kids only! This activity is designed for children aged 5-9 and we are unable to accept children under 5 on this workshop. Children are supervised by our experienced staff throughout the day. Please bring a packed lunch.

FREE EASTER ACTIVITIES

The Feel Good Hub at Angel Central Shopping Centre will bloom into life on the 1, 2 & 3 April with free family fun provided by Little Angel Theatre.

Little Bunnies

1-3 April 2023

Duration: approx. 45 mins

Aimed at ages 6 months - 2 years

Hop little bunnies! This Easter break the Little Angel team are embracing the spring time - join them in the Feel Good Hub to explore the seasons, and creatures you might meet along the way. This is a sensory storytelling session that'll leave you bouncing for joy.

Easter Explorers

1-3 April 2023

Duration: approx. 3 hours

Aimed at ages 4-10 years

Join the Little Angel team on a hunt for crafts that fit for the Easter Bunny. Drop into the Feel Good Hub to do Easter inspired makes that'll leave you with an extra spring in your step. After visiting you'll be full of creative ideas that you can recreate at home.

For a complete programme of Little Angel's online shows and craft activities click here: https://www.littleangeltheatre.com/watch-online/

CURRENT AND UPCOMING PRODUCTIONS

World Premiere

THE INSTRUMENTALS

A Little Angel Theatre, Goblin Theatre, Blouse and Skirt Theatre Company and Mercury Theatre co-production

10 February - 16 April 2023

Little Angel Theatre Running time: 55 minutes (no interval)

Aimed at ages 4 - 8 years

At her Grandfather's wake, Belle is feeling down so she slips into the basement and discovers his old dusty instruments. But far from being junk, The Instrumentals are pure funk, and they teach Belle to 'get down' in a whole new way. Bursting to life with brilliant puppetry and bold music, The Instrumentals is full of love and laughter, about the memories we hold and how we celebrate life. This is a show for all children with characters, story & inspiration from the African-Caribbean diaspora. It's full of uplifting original music with soulful sounds and seventies grooves.

THE FLYING BATH

A Little Angel Theatre production

11 February- 23 April 2023

Little Angel Studios

Running time: approximately 45 minutes (no interval)

Aimed at ages 2 - 5 years

Julia Donaldson and David Roberts' playful and adventurous story splashes into life in this adaptation featuring catchy songs, quirky bath toys and everyday heroes. When everyone has left the house in the morning, the bath toys spring into action and head off on exciting adventures in their magical flying bath! From giving a muddy piglet a shower to putting out a fire for a frightened baboon, they have water at the ready for any emergency - as long as they're home for the children's bath time at the end of the day.

THE WOLVES IN THE WALLS

A Little Angel Theatre, Bristol Old Vic and York Theatre Royal co-production

A puppet-infested production adapted by Toby Olié

From the original graphic novel by Neil Gaiman, illustrated by Dave McKean

12 May - 23 July 2023

Little Angel Theatre

Running time: 1 hour

Aimed at ages: For everyone over 6

Neil Gaiman and Dave McKean's spooky and hilarious tale comes to thrilling theatrical life in this puppet-infested production directed and designed by Toby Olié (War Horse, The Elephantom, Running Wild and National Theatre's Pinocchio). When Lucy hears noises from behind the walls, she tries to warn her family that there are wolves lurking inside their house. But her family don't listen. Then one day, the wolves come out, evicting Lucy and her family to live at the bottom of the garden. But it's not all over. Lucy gathers her courage, as her battle against the wolves is only just beginning.

WOW! SAID THE OWL

A Little Angel Theatre production

Based on the book written and illustrated by Tim Hopgood

19 May - 30 July 2023

Little Angel Theatre

Running time: approximately 50 minutes

Aimed at ages: 2-5 years

WOW! Said the Owl, the acclaimed children's book by award-winning author, Tim Hopgood, is brought to life through a blend of beautiful storytelling, puppetry and music. Directed by Joy Haynes, this show will delight and excite very young audiences. From the warm, pink glow of dawn through to a day filled with the bright colours of green leaves, blue sky, white clouds and, finally, a stunning rainbow - 'WOW!' But despite the beauty of the daytime world, the little owl decides that the night-time stars are the most beautiful of all.

DIGITAL PERFORMANCES

Little Angel are delighted to bring The Instrumentals and The Flying Bath to your living room this Easter, as digital versions of both shows will be available to stream between 14-16 April 2023 (£7 per household). For more information visit the Little Angel website here: https://www.littleangeltheatre.com/whats-on/.

LITTLE ANGEL ON THE ROAD

Little Angel Theatre have a wide range of shows touring in 2023, including: I Want My Hat Back Trilogy, The Instrumentals, The King of Nothing and The Singing Mermaid alongside their Suitcase shows. For more information about touring productions, visit the Little Angel website here: https://www.littleangeltheatre.com/on-tour/

PUPPETS FOR ALL SCHEME

Little Angel Theatre feel passionately that theatre should be accessible to everyone, with their Puppets for All Scheme offering free tickets to anyone who receives state benefits and otherwise wouldn't be able to afford to visit Little Angel Theatre. For more information, visit the Little Angel website here: https://www.littleangeltheatre.com/about-us/our-impact/puppets-for-all/