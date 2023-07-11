EVE: ALL ABOUT HER Comes to Soho Theatre Next Month

Eve: All About Her, created and performed by Keith Ramsay comes to Soho Theatre next month.

A hypnotising mash-up of queer mythology for the post-Stonewall generation, performances run 24 - 26 August 2023.

This show is a fever dream of ambition, fury, fire and song, born from a fascination with the 1950 Joseph L. Mankiewicz movie ‘All About Eve’.



‘Eve’ makes a Dante-esque journey into the interior lives of the great writers and artists of yesteryear and daringly plays with what it is to blaze, burn and dazzle at oblivion’s brink.



Keith Ramsay created and performed this show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022.



He was awarded The Stage Edinburgh Award for Acting Excellence for his critically acclaimed performance along with the David Johnson Talent Award. He was also nominated for the Scottish Theatre Awards and Brighton Fringe Award.



Keith is a recognised cabaret artist at venues including the Black Cat Cabaret at the Crazy Coqs, Wilton’s Music Hall and the Spiegeltent at London Wonderground. He s currently performing in the West End in ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ at the Duchess Theatre. He trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. He enjoyed tremendous success in the lead role of Rach, in the UK premiere of Dave Molloy’s ‘Preludes’ at Southwark Playhouse, which was also later revived as a concert version and live-streamed digitally. This role saw him nominated for Best Male Performance at The Offies. ‘Magnetic … absorbing.’ **** Culture Fix



Other stage credits include: The Painter in ‘Amour’ (Charing Cross Theatre); Doug in the world premiere of ‘The Cereal Cafe’ (The Other Palace); Lieutenant Machan/Private Edwards in ‘Dr Scroggy’s War’ and Lucius in ‘Julius Caesar’ (both at the Globe); Arty in ‘Lost in Yonkers’ (Watford Palace Theatre); Gabriel Sculley in ‘Portia Coughlin’ (The Old Red Lion); Billy in ‘Billy the Musical’ (The Union Theatre).



Television credits include: Matt in ‘Casualty’ (BBC); Kyle Cleaver in ‘Doctors’ (BBC); Joe Blake in ‘Shetland (BBC); Stewart McAndrew in several series of New Tricks (BBC); and Michael in Little Crackers (Pirate Productions).