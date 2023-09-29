ENO Teams Up With Smartify For Digitalised Version of the ENO's Gilbert & Sullivan Walking Tour

This experience offers a unique guided walking tour of Victorian London, celebrating the operettas and history of the famous operatic duo, Gilbert & Sullivan.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Photo 2 Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London
Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024 Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 4 Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

ENO Teams Up With Smartify For Digitalised Version of the ENO's Gilbert & Sullivan Walking Tour

Launching on Friday 29 September 2023, the English National Opera (ENO) joins forces with the Smartify app after the sell-out success of the ENO’s Gilbert & Sullivan Walking Tour in August 2023. Available for everyone to take part in for free via the Smartify app, this experience offers a unique guided walking tour of Victorian London, celebrating the operettas and history of the famous operatic duo, Gilbert & Sullivan.

The ENO’s Gilbert & Sullivan Walking Tour has been curated for the ENO by leading Gilbert & Sullivan singer, actor and director, John Savournin. This walking tour will take audiences on a musical journey around Westminster starting from outside the Savoy Theatre, which was the 19th century home of Gilbert & Sullivan’s comic operas, and ending at the ENO’s home, the London Coliseum, where many of Gilbert & Sullivan’s works are performed today. 

As a part of the walking tour hosted on Smartify, audiences can listen to music performed by the world-class ENO Chorus and Orchestra, as well as internationally renowned soloists performing the iconic arias by Gilbert & Sullivan. Audiences can expect to listen to a local bobby, a wondering prisoner of the Tower, the First Lord of the Admiralty, and even fairies at famous London landmarks, while learning all about the operettas they came from as well as the writers who created them, stopping at their relevant landmarks mapped out on the Smartify app. 

If you are new to opera or a Gilbert & Sullivan fanatic, this tour offers a fun, immersive and unique way to experience the music. All you need to do is:

  1. Download the Smartify app to your smartphone for free. 

  2. Search for the ENO’s Gilbert & Sullivan Walking Tour. 

  3. Go to the D’Oyly Carte Monument in Victoria Embankment Gardens, London WC2R 0BP; near the entrance of the Savoy Hotel. 

  4. Plug in your headphones, follow the map and start walking!

Whether you’re on the go or looking for your next cultural experience, the Smartify app can provide the inspiration on what to explore next. Smartify is the ultimate cultural travel app with quick access to finding out more about museums, galleries, experiences and much more with tours to guide you on your selected journey. Forging the gap between technology and art, the Smartify app allows people to connect with the culture around them in an accessible format.

Annilese Miskimmon, Artistic Director of the ENO, says: ‘we are delighted to collaborate with the Smartify app to continue our celebration of the history and work of comic operettas most famous duo, Gilbert & Sullivan. After the huge sell-out success of the ENO’s Gilbert & Sullivan Walking Tour this summer that was a part of Westminster City Council’s Inside Out Festival, this is an exciting new way for the ENO to continue to bring opera to a wider audience and celebrate the history of the artform.’

Christopher Bazley, Smartify’s Head of Global Relationships, says: ‘we are delighted to work with the ENO on this wonderful project. We are particularly pleased with how the Smartify platform makes such a user-friendly and elegant solution for the ENO’s Gilbert & Sullivan Walking Tour experience. It has been a real pleasure seeing how Smartify can help make the world of Gilbert & Sullivan accessible for all in the streets of the city they both loved, and that features so strongly in their work.’

The ENO’s Gilbert & Sullivan Walking Tour on Smartify features recordings from the ENO’s G&S archive, alongside newly-recorded performances by the ENO Chorus & Orchestra conducted by Chris Hopkins and with soloists John Savournin, Zoe Drummond and Anthony Gregory. The actors hosting the tour are Charlotte Gittins, Dom Hodson and John Savournin. The map showing the route is illustrated by Rosie Brooks. Photographs from the live tour by Lloyd Winters.

To find the ENO’s Gilbert & Sullivan Walking Tour on Smartify, download the app or go to: https://app.smartify.org/en-GB/tours/enos-gilbert-sullivan-walking-tour?lang=en-GB



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Stockroom Opens New Theatre in London Photo
Stockroom Opens New Theatre in London

A nationally profiled theatre company and a national drama school are collaborating to open Collective Theatre, a new performing space for inner London. Learn more about the new space here!

2
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Panto Comes to Corn Exchange Newbury in November Photo
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Panto Comes to Corn Exchange Newbury in November

Magic, mayhem and mystery lie ahead this Christmas in Beauty and the Beast, this year’s pantomime at the Corn Exchange Newbury. Learn more about the upcoming panto production here!

3
New Work in Progress NEVER LOOK BACK Comes to Sheffield Theatres Photo
New Work in Progress NEVER LOOK BACK Comes to Sheffield Theatres

Sheffield Theatres has announced a new work-in-progress of Never Look Back by John Rwothomack. Learn more about the production here!

4
THE 39 STEPS Will Embark on New UK Tour Next Year Photo
THE 39 STEPS Will Embark on New UK Tour Next Year

THE 39 STEPS triumphantly returns to embark on a tour across the UK, launching at winner of UK Theatre’s Most Welcoming Theatre award, Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch on the 14 March, 2024 and ending by the sea at Southend Palace Theatre on 27 July, 2024. Learn more about the tour here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
SHUCKED

Recommended For You