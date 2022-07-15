EDINBURGH 2022: ZOE Q&A

BWW catches up with the team behind Zoe to chat about bringing the show to the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Zoe.

Zoë is a vital force of acrobatic chaos and absolute movement.

Atomic-acrobatic meets rhizomic growth. Everything will be on the table as pressure systems accumulate. There will be unintended entanglements, strange consequences and it will be risky. Acrobat, fungi, cloud, nest, dog in symbiotic relationship. It's a logical response to the commodification of life that is advanced capitalism. It's absurd! It's time we had a meeting, to look to the future in intergenerational solidarity. World, you are all invited.

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

Why, well why wouldn't you come to the biggest Fringe festival in the world? Especially post the last few years of disruption. We feel like it's a brilliant opportunity to re-engage with the international market, to see how artists around the world have been affected by the pandemic and their responses to it. This is our first opportunity to travel internationally in 2.5 years. We have been to Edinburgh Fringe before, with our first show Casting Off in 2018, and we are stoked to bring Zoë (our newest work) and Casting Off back to Edinburgh for this year's festival.

What sets it apart from other circus shows?

Zoë is an experiment with circus, costume and projection. We have been fortunate in this show to collaborate with a team of creative artists and their artforms have intersected with the circus so that we are all impacted by each other.

Zoë is not so much a series of circus acts as a world we have created for strange symbiotic acrobats. This arose from our relationship with Clara Mee Yee Chan (https://clarameeyeechan.weebly.com/posthuman-confluence.html) our collaboration began with the provocation: 'what if the costumes are not practical for circus!?' The costumes are wearable art (full head pieces and soft sculptures), they are not practical, we had to adapt to be more than human, to become hybrid entities and find the circus that was possible.

Where might we know your company A Good Catch From?

Edinburgh 2018, we came with our premiere work Casting Off and won the Total Theatre and Jacksons Lane award for Circus.

Who would you recommend comes to see Zoë?

People who are up for something a bit different, that enjoy sitting in the absurd and waiting for their own imagination and life journeys to speak to them through the work. We think physical theatre and dance goers might find it an interesting night out too. People who care about the planet and want to know they are not alone.

Photo credit: Claudia Sangiorgi-Dalimore

