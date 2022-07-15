EDINBURGH 2022: THE TWENTY SIDED TAVERN Q&A

BWW catches up with the team behind The Twenty Sided Tavern to chat about bringing the show to the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about 'The Twenty-Sided Tavern'.

The Twenty-Sided Tavern is your new obsession. The story changes every night based on the choices the audience makes and the way the dice roll, but at its heart, it's a hilarious adventure that you get to play. There are riddles and puzzles and games and combat, and it's never the same journey twice. From a humble tavern to the depths of an ever-changing labyrinth, your choices will determine our heroes' failure or success, as well as setting the stage for the next night's audience.

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

The main reason we're coming to Edinburgh is because of the ancient curse placed upon our actors, which can only be broken by recovering the lost sword of Ab'ness. We have tracked down the sword's last known location to the land where King Dome currently stands. Our plan is to-... we've said too much.

Also, we've been finetuning this experience for over a year, and we know Edinburgh is the perfect venue for this weird, wild, and wonderful show. After exciting (and sold out) engagements in New York and Pittsburgh, we're thrilled to expand our amazing community as far as it can stretch. There isn't a better place in the world to show audiences something as new and cutting edge as this performance. The Fringe's audiences will keep us on our toes with their answers and decisions and will help us go on hilarious journeys that could never happen anywhere else.

Do you need to know Dungeons and Dragons to fully appreciate it?

You don't need to know much about anything to appreciate this experience. We teach you how to play the game, we walk you through every step and, win or lose, we make sure you come out assured that your choices mattered. Some D&D knowledge will help you appreciate a few of the very deep, very nerdy jokes and references we make. But this is a community for any level of nerdom, even if that level is "not a nerd" (yet).

How involved do the audience get?

We literally couldn't mount this experience without the audience. And most theatre would probably say that, but we mean it. The audience calls the shots, tells the actors what to do and where to go, and it's the audience's performance that dictates our outcome.

It's a very safe process though! If your vibe is sitting in the back of the theatre and voting from the shadows, you can do that. If you wanna get onstage and play Fantasy Beer Pong, well, have we got news for you, along with some questions about how you already know what Fantasy Beer Pong is before you've seen the show.

Who would you like to come and see it?

Noel Fielding, Christina Hendricks, Jodie Whittaker, Idris Elba. The list goes on.

Oh you mean, like, what kind of audiences? Anyone who likes a good laugh, a good game, and feeling like a hero. This story will resonate for all ages, styles, and sensibilities....but if anyone does know any of those other folks, feel free to connect us.

