EDINBURGH 2022: Colin Hoult Q&A

BWW catches up with Colin Hoult to chat about bringing The Death of Anna Mann to the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about The Death of Anna Mann.

Its a final goodbye to arguably the greatest actress of her generation. She's received some bad news from the doctor - he asked how she felt she said pretty miffed to be honest she didn't even have an appointment. Anyway it looks like her time on earth may be short and so she wants to use her closing days to tell the true story of her life. Every show, husband and scandal she can be bothered to remember and as she does she'll leave us with a few insights and profundities. She can actually be very deep sometimes.

Does this feel like a fitting way to say goodbye to Anna?

I certainly hope so I've been working on it for years. It would be great if Helen Mirren could be there but its unlikely.

What can people expect from her final show?

We're hoping to recreate the same intense feelings in the audience that they felt on her debut performance in Measure for Measure for measure (the extended version) at the Tittery Whoppit, Chiswick. They laughed, they cried, someone came! I don't think its hyperbolic of us to say it will probably be the best hour of their lives. Mainly because we don't know what hyperbolic means. But in essence a ton of stupid jokes some deeply moving moments and a smattering of nudity.

Who would you recommend comes to see it?

Tory MPs. Helen Mirren. Rupert Murdoch. Plus anyone who loves theatre, character comedy, balletic dance or anyone who just wants to laugh hard for an hour.

And you're out on tour after the Fringe?

Yes. Anna once managed a world tour of Swansea, we're going to go a little further this time. And then the final bell will toll at the end of a run at the Soho Theatre in October.

Photo credit: Linda Blacker

Sponsored content