EDINBURGH 2019: Ian Smith Q&A

BWW catches up with Ian Smith to chat about bringing Half-Life to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Half-Life.

The show is about stress, love and why I entered Aylesbury Scrabble Tournament this year. It's a stand-up show, but with multimedia and set pieces - it's a bit more personal than my previous shows.

What have you been up to since last year's show?

A few things have happened to me since last year's show that I'll be talking about in this one - my wedding had to be postponed, I got mugged by a man with a falcon, a cat shit in my backpack and I went on holiday with my brother to Chernobyl. Professionally, a highlight was returning to New Zealand Comedy Festival and performing at their opening Gala gig.

Why choose Chernobyl as a holiday destination?

My brother had never been abroad before and that's where he wanted to go - we both find abandoned places interesting and enjoyed the Dark Tourist show on Netflix, so thought we'd give it a go!

Who would you recommend comes to see Half-Life?

The ideal audience member would be someone who has a passing interest in Scrabble AND Chernobyl - but not strong enough in either to be disappointed when they realise there's only about 10 minutes on each of those subjects.

What's the next step for you after the festival?

Hopefully I'll get to tour the show around a bit - then I'll be working on some scripted projects and will start tentatively writing a new show. I'm also trying to get a hobby but have no idea what to take up, so I'm more than happy to take suggestions for that.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/ian-smith-half-life

