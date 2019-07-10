EDINBURGH 2019: Hardeep Singh Kohli Q&A

BWW catches up with Hardeep Singh Kohli to chat about bringing It's Hard To Be Deep to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about It's Hard To Be Deep.

My new show attempts to explore why the world is in such a damnable mess. Brexit, Trump, an incomplete Spice Girls reunion tour... we are accelerating hell-bound in a hand-cart. Where are the philosophers and thinkers when you need them most? It's Hard to be Deep looks at the role of philosophy in making the world a better place.

Where else might we know you from?

Crimewatch? Failing that, a couple of decades on the TV, BBC1/2/4, ITV and Channel 4 and 5, as well as the food channel. Although, sadly, not QVC. I've been very handsome on Radio 4 and Radio 2. I was also weeks away from portraying Osama Bin Laden in Alison Jackson's "Doubletake"; my hopes and dreams were dashed by Barack Obama who found and killed OBL.

Being a Fringe veteran do you think you always know what to expect from the festival?

My Fringe is pretty unique insofar as I am a Scot and tend to stay at home; there's less of that party vibe and questionable late night kebabs. I'm also 50 now. A packet of Werther's, slippers and some banging Grime are more than enough for me.

Who would you recommend comes to see you at the Fringe?

Folk that like to think and laugh, folk who want a big hug of a show. This demographic will be best placed to enjoy my work. Geminis and left-handed weavers have, historically, not enjoyed the hour.

What's next for you after the Fringe?

I have absolutely no idea other than I am currently having a food truck made. "Curry the Truck UP" will be serving roti wraps all over the UK.

You can see Hardeep Singh Kohli: It's Hard To Be Deep at Assembly Studio Three from 31st July - 24th August at 5:15pm. For tickets, please visit www.edfringe.com

