EDINBURGH 2019: Chris Parker Q&A

BWW catches up with Chris Parker to chat about bringing Camp Binch to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Camp Binch

Its my show about growing up gay in the very conservative and repressed city of Christchurch New Zealand. The city is like living in a live advertising campaign for Rugby NZ. The show follows my journey through various schools and my not so successful attempts to try and blend in with the straight boys.

Why did you decide to tell this story?

I recently went down to my old high school to give a speech and was shocked to find out that drama and arts had been basically axed. My heart broke for all those kids like me at the school who has no where to hide during lunch time. So I wrote this this show.

How has the show been received so far?

Really good if I do say so myself! I've performed it all around NZ, I had a very special show in the city Christchurch itself! The show has won many awards including best comedy in the Dunedin Fringe and Best Show at the New Zealand International Comedy Festival. I sound like I'm bragging, promise that I'm just desperately trying to sell tickets

What do you hope audiences take away from it?

First of all, many laughs. Secondly maybe they will walk away a little empowered to get a little engaged in a social cause. Discover their inner activism. It's doesnt need to be a full time lifestyle transition, just a little causal part time activism will do

Who would you recommend comes to see Camp Binch?

Everyone gay, everyone straight and mums. I love having mums in the crowd. They just get it! See Chris Parker: Camp Binch at Assembly Studio 5 this Edinburgh Festival Fringe. For tickets, go to www.edfringe.com

