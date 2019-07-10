EDINBURGH 2019: Cam Spence Q&A

Click Here for More Articles on Edinburgh Festival

BWW catches up with Cam Spence to chat about bringing The Sunshine Clinic to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about The Sunshine Clinic

It's a character comedy show set in a fictional rehab called 'The Sunshine Clinic' (recently crowned by Recovery Magazine as "Britain's Clinic Closest to the M4"!) The founder of the clinic is a narcissistic woman from the Yorkshire Dales called Janet Waitrose. She manages to make all therapy sessions entirely about herself and how she was one of 400 under 40 in her local Gazette's feature celebrating the middle aged! It's silly and it's stupid and it's heart-warming and I'd love you to come.

What sets it apart from other shows at the festival?

I'm doing some genuinely exciting stuff with film, where I interact with other characters played by me on a screen, which as far as I know, hasn't been done before in a live show!

Who would you recommend comes to see it?

Bradley Cooper - very sorry to hear about your recent break up Bradley! I'll be at the Pleasance Courtyard every day at 4.30, pop along and let's have a drink and a flirt after the show.

Do you think you know what to expect from the fringe?

Yes, I've heard there's a big sacrifice at the end where the best comedian is burned for the honour or Ricky Gervais.

Are there any other shows you're hoping to catch in Edinburgh?

I'll be at my beautiful talented friend Catherine Cohen's cabaret show The Twist...? She's Gorgeous every night, screaming along to every song.

Cam Spence is performing her show The Sunshine Clinic at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019, for tickets please see www.edfringe.com.

Sponsored content





Related Articles