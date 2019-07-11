EDINBURGH 2019: Alice Snedden Q&A

Click Here for More Articles on Edinburgh Festival

BWW catches up with Alice Snedden to chat about bringing Absolute Monster to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Absolute Monster.

It's a stand up comedy show that questions what it means to be a good person and argues that maybe I'm one of the best out there.

What was the inspiration behind writing the show?

An inexplicable relentless drive to keep doing stand up comedy despite my better instincts. And a genuine identity crisis.

Where else might we know you from?

Your nightmares. Or TV from NZ, or podcast Boners of the Heart from the world

And you're in another fringe show as well this year?

What can I say? I love making tens of dollars.

It's a fully improvised show called SNORT. I get to be on stage with my best friends and as luck would have it, it's very funny.

Who would you recommend comes to see Absolute Monster?

Anyone who can afford a ticket.

You can see Alice Sneddon: Absolute Monster at Pleasance Bunker One from 31st July - 25th August at 9:45pm. For tickets, please visit www.edfringe.com

