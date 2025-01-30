Drew Gasparini Launches Competition To Find Undiscovered West End Talent

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed composer Drew Gasparini is offering aspiring performers the opportunity to make their West End debut in his new musical WE AREN'T KIDS ANYMORE.

This unique competition is open to anyone aged 18 and over with no professional adult credits and promises to discover untapped talent. Opening this opportunity up to more aspiring performers, there will be a new matinee performance of WE AREN'T KIDS ANYMORE joining the evening show, giving two winners the chance to step into the spotlight on the iconic Savoy Theatre stage on Monday 28th April 2025.

The new matinee performance not only doubles the opportunity for unseen talent to debut but also welcomes submissions from those working in the industry across the UK. In a bid to highlight and recognise the amazing theatre performers who are currently staffing ATG theatres, the matinee winner will be chosen from applicants who work at an ATG venue anywhere in the UK.

With further star-studded cast and special guests still to be announced, the winners will share the limelight with the incredible Dylan Mulvaney (FAGHAG; Days of Girlhood), Sam Tutty (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York); Dear Evan Hansen), and Aimie Atkinson (SIX The Musical), ensuring they take their place among a line-up of exceptional talent. The competition winners will be invited onstage to join Drew and friends for Act 2 which presents highlights from Gasparini's celebrated musical career.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is open to all. Like the musical itself - which explores the many of life's defining moments through diverse perspectives - the competition seeks to celebrate the breadth of human experience, offering fresh voices the chance to shine.

To enter, artists aged 18 and over with no professional adult credits are able to submit a self-tape of themselves singing one of Gasparini's songs captured in a full, single take. Submissions close at 11pm on 23rd February 2025, and Gasparini will personally select the winners.

Drew Gasparini, whose credits include Smash and Broadway productions such as The Karate Kid and It's Kind of a Funny Story, is passionate about breaking the mould of traditional musical theatre and uncovering fresh talent. This is a unique opportunity for new musical theatre voices to perform on one of London's most prestigious stages and take their place alongside an exceptional cast and narrative.

Drew Gasparini comments, There is so much untapped talent who think they won't be given a chance, or be seen, or heard. All any of us need is one opportunity, big or small, for their life's path to change. I'm so thrilled our team with WAKA are able to give this opportunity to my fellow artists out there.

WE AREN'T KIDS ANYMORE is an authentic and inspiring musical exploring the dreams we chase and the infinite choices we make to reach them, resulting in the perfect setting to help bring a West End dream to stage. The addition of a new talent underscores the spirit of discovery and opportunity at the heart of this uplifting new musical.

Whether have been waiting for their big break or chasing a dream of performing, WE AREN'T KIDS ANYMORE is a chance to take that leap. The stage is set for someone to take the chance and step onto it.

