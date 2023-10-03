Drag Superstar Glitzy Von Jagger and More Will Lead FAIRYTALE ON CHURCH STREET at The Cockpit

Performances run Friday 8 – Saturday 30 December 2023.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

Drag Superstar Glitzy Von Jagger and More Will Lead FAIRYTALE ON CHURCH STREET at The Cockpit

Set to delight audiences young and old this festive season, The Cockpit has revealed the cast for its 2023 Christmas production Fairytale on Church Street. With drag superstar Glitzy Von Jagger (Virgin Drag Star Winner, BBC Radio Comedy Winner, Drag Idol Finalist) taking on the iconic role of Mother Hood, and Carys McQueen (Cabaret, Kit Kat Klub at the Playhouse Theatre; Father Christmas, Lyric Hammersmith) as Red Riding Hood, this magical adventure is packed with songs, silly gags, audience participation and everyone’s favourite fairytale characters.

Fairytale on Church Street also features the fantastic talents of Artie Godden (We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, UK tour; [INSERT PLAY], Camden People’s Theatre) as Robin Hood, Emilia Harrild (The Threepenny Opera, The Cockpit; Romeo & Juliet, East London Shakespeare Festival) as Goldilocks and Lauson Kenyon (Johnny Feathers, Riverside Studios; Zog & The Flying Doctors, UK Tour) as the Big Bad Wolf.

Co-director and writer Kathryn Gardner comments, We’re all so thrilled to have found such a dynamic, talented and diverse group of actor-musicians. This is going to be a really demanding show. It’s high energy, it’s packed with music and comedy, there will be lots of audience involvement, lots of very excited kids…AND it’s in the round! It takes a really special performer to pull off all of these elements. And I feel confident we’ve found 5! We can’t wait to get started!

Each Christmas, The Cockpit presents brand-new adventures for families to enjoy, bringing audiences original stories built around the magical characters and tales we all know and love.

This exciting production is written and directed by Kathryn Gardner (Secret Cinema, Bee’s Knees Up! & Christmas Is Ruined, The Cockpit; Treading Water, Dead End & Repetitive Beats, Vault Festival & UK Tour) and co-directed by Dave Wybrow (Waiting for Godot, Cosmic Trigger & Bad Cinderella, The Cockpit; Manifest Destiny, The Assembly Rooms) and with Meg Cavanaugh as Musical Director (Language of a Kiss, Off-Broadway; Bee’s Knees Up!, The Cockpit)

Tickets are on sale atClick Here, with £7 preview tickets, local discounts for residents, and dedicated performances for schools.




