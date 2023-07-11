'Dr Adam Perchard: Interview with The Vamp' Returns to Crazy Coqs in August

Dr Adam Perchard: Interview with The Vamp, a riotous evening of original music, vocal fireworks, and rampant repartee from two queer theatre icons – Richard Thomas and Dr Adam Perchard – will return to the legendary cabaret venue Crazy Coqs in the heart of London's West End on 26 and 27 August, following its sell-out premiere this Spring.

With an Olivier Award-winning composer asking the questions and an international singing star giving the answers, this is an interview like you've never seen – or heard. Over the course of an hour, Richard Thomas and Dr Adam Perchard take you on a whirlwind musical tour of the doctor's brain. By turns hilarious, tender, silly, dark, and joyful, the interview covers everything from giant bugs to body positivity, from finding love to murderous cakes, from prejudice to Proust's chihuahua – and it reveals what's really going through your university lecturer's brain when they're teaching you Romantic poetry…

Singer and writer Dr Adam Perchard first met composer Richard Thomas when playing The First Time Voter – and later Boris Johnson – in his hit show Jonny Woo's All-Star Brexit Cabaret (Hackney Empire, Edinburgh Fringe, London Coliseum, Soho Theatre). Though the two have often performed together, Interview with The Vamp is their first time writing together.

Richard Thomas said: “Adam is a real one-off. They have really discovered their voice and so the songs seem to flow quite easily. The so-and-so is also a virtuoso singer, which means composing for them is a pleasure. They throw themself into their work, which I always admire. The show is completely unique. Adam's stories and lyrics jump very easily from the eccentric to the macabre and the grotesque to the humane. It's all there, basically.”

Dr Adam Perchard said: “Making and performing this show with Richard has been one of the highlights of my career. I couldn't believe my luck when I was first cast as a singer in one of his shows in 2018 – I never would have believed that five years later I would be making a show of my own with him. He's an extraordinary composer – he just seems to haemorrhage thunderous, dazzling music – and is a brilliant theatre-maker, and I've learned a huge amount from him. We've had a gorgeous time playing and experimenting together, and I think we've found something really new and special with this show, with song and spoken word and storytelling melting fluidly one into another.”

Richard Thomas (Jerry Springer the Opera, Made in Dagenham and Tracey Ullman Show BBC1/HBO) is an Olivier Award-winning composer and lyricist. His work has been performed all over the world from Carnegie Hall, National Theatre, Royal Opera House, Sydney Opera House, to the West End and every Gay Pride on the planet.

Dr Adam Perchard is a mainstay of cabaret stages across Europe and the US and an icon of the East London queer scene. They have performed at The National Theatre, London Coliseum, Soho Theatre, Hackney Empire, and on Channel 4, and their solo show Bathtime for Britain has recently finished touring major theatres across the UK.