Donmar Warehouse Announces Casting For IN THE BLOOD

The Donmar Warehouse announces casting for Ellen McDougall's new production of Suzan-Lori Parks' play In the Blood. Nikki Amuka-Bird will return to the Donmar in the role of Hester alongside April Koyejo-Audiger, Paul Bazely, Ginny Holder, Martins Imhangbe, Sinead Matthews and Sule Rimi.

Hester will not give up the name of her child's father.



In a world that refuses to let you succeed, how far would you go to provide for your children?



Pulitzer Prize-winner Suzan-Lori Parks' play is a striking take on Nathaniel Hawthorne's classic American novel, The Scarlet Letter. It receives its first major UK production at the Donmar, directed by Ellen McDougall.

Continuing its commitment to engaging new audiences, the Donmar has simplified ticket access schemes with DONMAR DAILY RELEASE. This scheme sees additional tickets at every price band released for sale every morning for performances seven days later. Audiences can sign up to receive information about productions and ticketing on the Donmar's website, www.donmarwarehouse.com.



The Donmar's successful free ticket scheme for those aged 16-25, YOUNG+FREE, will continue with In the Blood, offering seats for performances across the season with tickets released by ballot at the end of every month. YOUNG+FREE is funded through the generosity of audiences and supporters. These donations have enabled the Donmar to allocate more than 21,000 free tickets to those aged under 26.

Before In the Blood takes to the Donmar stage, Far Away by Caryl Churchill and directed by Lyndsey Turner runs until Saturday 4 April. Following four performances between Wednesday 25 and Saturday 28 March, Daniel Evans and Jenna Russell will present Donmar Lates, a series of intimate evenings of music and song, with guest performers Hannah Waddingham and Giles Terera.

Box Office: 020 3282 3808 (No booking fees, £1 postage fee may apply)

Telephone Mon-Sat 10am-6pm

In person Mon-Sat, 10am-curtain up (with some exceptions, see website)

www.donmarwarehouse.com





