Dolly Parton Musical HERE YOU COME AGAIN Comes to Riverside Studios, Hammersmith; Plus Additional Tour Dates

Here You Come Again - which is currently spreading joy across the country on a UK tour – will play a limited festive season at Riverside Studios, Hammersmith where the show will run from Tuesday 10th December to Saturday 18th January. Tickets are on sale now at www.hereyoucomeagain.co.uk.

The tour then resumes with the addition of new 2025 dates including: Grand Opera House, York (Tuesday 28 January – Saturday 1 February); Sunderland Empire(Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 Feb) and New Theatre, Wimbledon (Tuesday 18 – Saturday 22 Feb).

For the first time ever, all of Dolly Parton’s biggest hits are brought together in a rollicking and joyful new musical comedy, fully authorised by Dolly herself. Packed with iconic songs like Jolene, 9 to 5, Islands in the Stream, I Will Always Love You, Here You Come Again and more, this lively and touching new musical tells the story of a diehard fan whose imagined version of international icon Dolly Parton gets him through trying times.

Originally written by multi-Emmy award-winning comedy and songwriter Bruce Vilanch with Gabriel Barre (who also directs) and writer and actor Tricia Paoluccio (who co-writes and stars as Dolly). Acclaimed British TV and theatre writer Jonathan Harvey (Gimme, Gimme, Gimme and Coronation Street) provides additional material for the production's UK run. Full casting to be announced.

The wider creative team comprises Gabriel Barre as Director; Set and Costume Designer, Paul Wills; Choreographer, Lizzie Gee; Lighting Designer, Tim Deiling; Sound Designer, Tom Marshall; Associate Director/Assistant Choreographer, Teenie Macleod; Illusion Designer, Richard Pinner; Orchestrator, Eugene Gwozdz; Orchestra Manager, Maurice Cambridge; Production Manager, Ben Arkell andCasting Director, Stuart Burt.

Ahead of Here You Come Again’s London Christmas season, the tour will visit: Richmond Theatre, Richmond; King’s Theatre, Glasgow; Theatre Royal, Norwich; Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham; New Victoria Theatre, Woking; The Lowry, Salford; Theatre Royal, Bath; Chichester, Festival Theatre; Milton Keynes Theatre, Milton Keynes; Grand Theatre, Blackpool Grand before concluding at the Empire Theatre,Liverpool.

Here You Come Again is produced by Simon Friend Entertainment and Leeds Playhouse, in association with Jenny King, Patrick Gracey and Vibecke Dahle.

