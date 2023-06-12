Disney's THE LION KING and FROZEN Extend Booking in the West End

Disney Theatrical Productions today announces that their critically acclaimed award-winning productions of The Lion King and Frozen will both extend into 2024.

Frozen, which celebrates its 2nd birthday in the West End this summer, extends through until the 7 January; and The Lion King until 11 February 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre.

Public booking for both productions is now open.

Disney’s FROZEN

This latest extension for the blockbuster musical marks the 10th anniversary of the release of the much-loved award-winning film - Frozen was released in cinemas in 2013, winning multiple awards, including two Academy Awards® for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song ("Let It Go"), the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film and the BAFTA for Best Animated Film. Frozen 2, which debuted in November 2019 is the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, and directed by Michael Grandage, the production opened at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in August 2021, and has been playing to capacity houses since, receiving 7 WhatsOnStage Awards – the most of any production - and 4 Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical.

Disney’s THE LION KING

Since its London premiere in 1999, THE LION KING has entertained more than 18 million theatre goers, and continues to thrill audiences in its 24th year at London’s Lyceum Theatre where it is the sixth longest-running West End musical of all time. The story of THE LION KING roars into life using spectacular masks, puppets and costumes to tell the story of Simba's epic adventure, as he struggles with the responsibilities of adulthood and becoming king.



Directed by Julie Taymor, this captivating reimagining of the beloved Disney animated feature won 6 Tony Awards® when it premiered on Broadway in 1997. With music and lyrics by Elton John, Tim Rice and South African composer Lebo M, and book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi.