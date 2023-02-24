Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Disney's ALADDIN Will Tour The UK and Ireland

Tickets will go on sale in March-full casting will be announced

Feb. 24, 2023  
Disney's ALADDIN Will Tour The UK and Ireland

Disney Theatrical Productions' critically acclaimed Broadway and West End musical Aladdin will tour the UK and Ireland for the first time, opening in Edinburgh in October 2023, followed by dates in Cardiff, Plymouth, Sunderland, and Milton Keynes, with further cities to be announced. For a full list of dates and details, including an opportunity to sign up for early access to tickets before the general on sale, please visit aladdinthemusical.co.uk. Tickets will go on sale in March and full casting will be announced in due course.

Experience the timeless story of Disney's Aladdin, a thrilling production filled with unforgettable magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle! Don't miss this extraordinary theatrical event already seen by over 14 million people worldwide, where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

Adapted from Disney's 1992 animated film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights", this smash-hit musical is brought to theatrical life in a unique and dazzling way. The show continues its record-breaking run on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre, and since opening there in March 2014, nine subsequent productions have launched around the world, including its 2016 West End premiere at the Prince Edward Theatre, London where the show ran until August 2019.

"As Aladdin approaches its second decade onstage, we are thrilled that the 11th production of the glorious Broadway show will soon be seen by audiences throughout the UK and Ireland. Thanks to Casey Nicholaw's direction, Alan Menken's music and the peerless design team of Bob Crowley, Natasha Katz and Gregg Barnes this show is a powerful tonic, an irresistible lift for every audience who sees it,' said Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer Disney Theatrical Productions. "The musical theatre performers in the UK and Ireland rival any on the planet and we look forward to presenting the best of them in this joyous new production."

Aladdin features the timeless songs from the animated film, as well as new music by Tony, Olivier, Grammy and eight-time Acadamy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony and three-time Academy Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony nominee Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, seven-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designers Jim Steinmeyer and Rob Lake, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. Ben Clare is the associate director, Kyle Seeley is the dance supervisor, Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor and Myriah Bash is the US general manager. Casting is by Jill Green CDG.

Tour Dates

24 October - 18 November 2023
Edinburgh Playhouse
Edinburgh, EH1 3AA
atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse

7 December 2023 - 14 January 2024
Wales Millennium Centre Cardiff, CF10 5AL www.wmc.org.uk/en
17 January - 11 February 2024
Theatre Royal Plymouth
Plymouth PL1 2TR
theatreroyal.com

15 February - 10 March 2024
Sunderland Empire
Sunderland, SR1 3EX
atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

24 April - 19 May 2024
Milton Keynes Theatre
Milton Keynes, MK9 3NZ
atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

Further venues and tour dates as well as casting, still to be announced. All information will be found at aladdinthemusical.co.uk.




Antony Lawrence, Joanne Clifton, James Gillan, and Brandon Lee Sears Will Lead UK Tour of Photo
Antony Lawrence, Joanne Clifton, James Gillan, and Brandon Lee Sears Will Lead UK Tour of SHREK THE MUSICAL
The principal cast has been announced for the brand-new production of Shrek the Musical, starring Anthony Lawrence (Shrek), Joanne Clifton (Princess Fiona), James Gillan (Lord Faquaad) and Brandon Lee Sears (Donkey). Opening at Theatre Royal Plymouth on 21 July 2023, the  musical will tour through to April 2024 to a total of 31 venues.  
SIX Announces New West End Booking Period Photo
SIX Announces New West End Booking Period
Capturing hearts, delighting audiences and winning accolades across the world, the homegrown British hit musical SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has extended its record-breaking reign at the Vaudeville Theatre until April 2024, with tickets now on sale.
The Arts Foundation in the UK Announce 2023 Futures Awards Photo
The Arts Foundation in the UK Announce 2023 Futures Awards
The Arts Foundation has announced the five recipients of The Arts Foundation Futures Awards £10,000 Fellowships.
Cast Announced For OPERATION MINCEMEAT at the Fortune Theatre Photo
Cast Announced For OPERATION MINCEMEAT at the Fortune Theatre
The producers of Operation Mincemeat have announced that David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Jak Malone and Zöe Roberts, the 2023 Off-West End 'Best Musical Production' award winning cast (Southwark Playhouse/ Riverside Studios), are returning for the West End transfer.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Hackney Empire Provides Updates on Creative Futures
February 23, 2023

As Hackney Empire celebrates more than 120 years at the heart of the local community, and in the wake of the last year’s release of the 20 Years of Creative Futures Impact Report Artistic Director Yamin Choudury and the whole team have announced the release of the film of the Artist Development Programme’s (ADP) show, A Direct Message on Hackney Empire's YouTube channel.
LEAVING VIETNAM Comes to the Park TheatreLEAVING VIETNAM Comes to the Park Theatre
February 23, 2023

In Richard Vergette's one-man play, war veteran Jimmy Vandenberg feels ignored and alienated by the country he has faithfully served, and finds a home for his simmering resentment in Trump's slogan 'Make America Great Again'. In the wake of Trump and Brexit, Leaving Vietnam explores how the disillusioned and overlooked are attracted to the politics of populism.
Agatha Christie's WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Extends at London County Hall; New Cast AnnouncedAgatha Christie's WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Extends at London County Hall; New Cast Announced
February 23, 2023

Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution will extend its run at London County Hall  until 28 April 2024, making it London’s longest running site specific theatre production.
Neil Bartlett Will Direct a Live Version of Derek Jarman's Seminal Film, BLUENeil Bartlett Will Direct a Live Version of Derek Jarman's Seminal Film, BLUE
February 23, 2023

BLUE was Derek Jarman's final film. Completed in May 1993, just months before his death, it is his testament. For 74 minutes, an unchanging screen of celestial blue is accompanied by voices which deliver a collage of fragments from Jarman's diary, describing the gradual onset of blindness as he battles with HIV. As his daily life is stripped away, only the essentials remain.
Aaron Wright Joins The Southbank Centre as Head of Performance and DanceAaron Wright Joins The Southbank Centre as Head of Performance and Dance
February 23, 2023

Aaron Wright has been appointed Head of Performance and Dance at the Southbank Centre to lead its performance arts programme including dance, theatre, comedy and live art. Currently Artistic Director at Fierce in Birmingham, Aaron will join the Southbank Centre's Artistic Programming team in April and will report to Mark Ball, Artistic Director.
share