Disney's FROZEN, MARY POPPINS, and More Will Take Part in a Pop-Up Experience at Covent Garden This Summer

From 22 July to 30 August, in the heart of London's West End and bigger than ever before, there will be a Disney on Stage Summer Pop-Up Experience celebrating the wealth of Disney titles produced for the stage. The free-to-access Pop-Up, open to fans of all ages, features Disney shows such as Frozen, The Lion King, Mary Poppins, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin.

Located in the historic Carriage Hall on Floral Street, this is the third time that Disney Theatrical Productions, working with Covent Garden, will create a unique space that is a celebration of the very best of Disney in the West End, across the UK and on Broadway.

Visitors will go on an enchanting journey through some of Disney's most iconic worlds, with new things to see and explore with every step. First, visitors will travel to early-1900s London with Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins and witness the delights of Mrs Corry's Sweet Shop, where they can enjoy some craft activities and discover how to spell the longest word they've ever heard. Guests will experience the magic carpet ride of Aladdin's Cave of Wonders, with the chance to pose with the Genie's Lamp and travel back to a retro era with classic Aladdin arcade games - although there is no magic lamp to be won here! The tale as old as time continues with Beauty and the Beast, featuring the legendary enchanted rose.

Visitors will have the opportunity to view iconic masks, puppets and costumes from the Tony Award-winning The Lion King, getting a unique behind-the-scenes glimpse into the stunning stagecraft of this much loved production, now in its 22nd year in London. It's time to open up the gates on the long-awaited West End premiere of Frozen, where visitors will have the chance to experience the chilly heights of Elsa's ice palace, and the majestic delights of Arendelle Castle. For a limited time only, there will be the opportunity to see Elsa's stunning Ice Dress up-close and marvel at this iconic gown, soon to be worn on stage.

Fiona Pearce, Marketing Director at Disney Theatrical Productions said today, "This year, more than ever, it felt important to bring the joy of Disney's stage shows back where they belong in the West End, spotlighting each in our first ever walk-through experience. Free for everyone, this Pop-Up for all ages, is a much-needed dose of fun where guests can enjoy the craft and beauty of our productions. Come, Be Our Guest."

Catherine Riccomini, Director of Marketing and Communications, Capco Covent Garden, added, "Covent Garden is world famous as the heart of theatre land in London and we are delighted to once again be the home of the Disney on Stage Summer Pop-Up experience. We look forward to welcoming visitors, and invite them to stay and discover everything our open air pedestrianised district and indoor entertainment has to offer this Summer - from shopping, to dining, theatres, culture and more"

Those visiting the Disney on Stage Pop-Up are encouraged to stay and explore everything that Covent Garden has to offer - from a Summer Festival Terrace serving Spritzes, street food and daily live music, to ROH Unlocked, a partnership with the Royal Opera House delighting guests with surprise performances and workshops for all ages to enjoy. Visitors wanting to dine can enjoy global and independent restaurants, with indoor and outdoor dining available, as well as the very best fashion, beauty and lifestyle stores including Tiffany & Co., Ganni, A.P.C, American Vintage, Vashi, toys from Pollock's, Apple and more.

Reserve a free timeslot in advance online via https://www.disneytickets.co.uk/popup; FREE.