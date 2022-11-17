DICK WITTINGTON Arrives At Wandsworth's Civic Suite This Christmas
The vibrant, feel-good show, with traditional slapstick comedy, excitement and adventure is perfect for ages 3-11.
Join Dick Wittington and his cat in this famous fable arriving to Wandsworth Civic Suite on December 10th. There are 19 great-value performances, matinee and evening between the 10th and the 22nd, as we journey to London Town with Dick and his cat on their quest for fame and fortune!
The vibrant, feel-good show, with traditional slapstick comedy, excitement and adventure is perfect for ages 3-11. Produced by Hurricane Productions, a team of professionally trained actors, this theatrical treat will not fail to wow audiences with its silly jokes, vibrant scenery and wonderful costumes. It's going to be puuurrrrfect!
The fantastical production delivered by Wandsworth Borough Council and Enable is also the perfect Christmas treat for school groups, who are welcome to book our weekday matinee shows - we can guarantee that the whole class will be laughing out loud - including teachers!
Our popular sensory-sensitive performances are back again on the 20th of December. The two specific performances will use adapted lighting and special effects, with low house lights to reduce anxiety in any audience members. There will be a 'chill out room' accessible throughout the show for those who desire a quiet space either during or after the performance.
Our matinee performances on 13th, 14th and 15th December at 1.30PM are reserved especially for schools and large group bookings. If you would like to make a large group booking, please get in touch with us at theatre@enablelc.org and we will assist you.
Ticket sales to Enable's performances of Dick Whittington at Wandsworth Civic Suite help us raise funds to deliver Enable's charitable mission of enriched lives through investment in supporting active lifestyles, community events, and the improvement of natural habitats all year round.
With affordable prices - weekends and weeknights at £11 (plus booking fees) you won't want to miss your spot on this trip with Dick as he and his cat seek riches and success through kindness. Will the streets be paved with gold? Buy a ticket today to find out!
Doors open 45 minutes before each performance.
Children 1 and over must have a ticket, except for babes in arms (under 1 years old). Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Refreshments will be available at the venue.
