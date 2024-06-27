Despina Tsatsas Appoined RSC Executive Producer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The RSC has announced the appointment of Despina Tsatsas as the Company’s new Executive Producer (London), working alongside Co-Artistic Directors Tamara Harvey and Daniel Evans and Executive Director Andrew Leveson to define and deliver commercial producing opportunities for the RSC in London and internationally.

Despina joins the organisation with over 20 years' experience across the subsidised and commercial theatre and entertainment sectors, and most recently created a new artist-led live experiences division for prominent UK music entity ATC Group plc. She takes up her role in September.

Despina Tsatsas said, “The ambition of Daniel and Tamara’s first season, and the range of artist collaborations within it, speaks for itself. I look forward to working with the Co-ADs, ED Andrew Leveson and the whole RSC team, to deliver meaningful commercial sector partnerships that bring RSC productions to the broadest range of audiences in the UK and internationally.”

Leveson, Harvey and Evans commented, “We’re delighted that Despina will be joining the team at the RSC in London. The sheer range of her experience as a creative producer, and the depth of her expertise as a leader, will be a huge asset to us as we forge ahead with this new chapter in the Company’s history.”

Despina is a theatre producer and culture sector leader, and prior to her role at ATC she was the Executive Director of the Young Vic theatre working alongside Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah. As ED she oversaw a roster of work including the critically acclaimed Death of a Salesman (West End & Broadway), Pulitzer Prize winner Fairview, Daniel Fish’s Oklahoma! and Best of Enemies (West End).

Previous roles include Executive Producer at Punchdrunk International and Frantic Assembly; producing, general management and fundraising experience at Mark Rubinstein Ltd (now Short Street); the Young Vic (previously as lead producer); the Almeida theatre; Ambassador Theatre Group and ACT Productions.

Despina is a Clore Leadership Programme fellow and Stage One bursary winner. She is an External Member of the Barbican Centre Board, and a trustee of Shakespeare’s Globe and medical-educational charity the Laura Case Trust.

