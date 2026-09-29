Debbie McGee Will Play Miss Lynch in GREASE UK and Ireland Tour

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Debbie McGee will play Miss Lynch in the new UK and Ireland tour of GREASE The Musical. The tour will open at the Theatre Royal Plymouth from Friday 23 April 2027.

As previously announced, the production will then visit Cardiff, Newcastle, Wolverhampton, Stoke-on-Trent, Leeds, Belfast, Swansea, Southampton, Oxford, Liverpool, Bristol, Darlington, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Sunderland, Nottingham, Birmingham, Norwich and Hull. It will now also play Dublin, Blackpool and Manchester, with further tour stops and casting to be announced.

About Debbie McGee

Having trained at the Royal Ballet School, in the early part of her career Debbie performed as a dancer with The Second Generation, appearing with artists including ABBA and Chris de Burgh. In 1979 Debbie appeared as a dancer in The Paul Daniels Summer Show, going on to become Paul's assistant and appearing with him in the longest running TV magic show in the world: The Paul Daniels Magic Show for the BBC. They also toured the UK along with hugely successful seasons in London’s West End at The Savoy and The Prince of Wales Theatres. In 1991, Debbie was one of the first female magicians to become a member of The Magic Circle who later awarded her with The Maskelyne Award for outstanding services to British magic. Today she serves as their Honorary Vice President.

In the early 2000’s Debbie started a touring ballet company, Ballet Imaginaire, recreating some traditional ballets and two original works. She later joined BBC Radio Berkshire, where she became the longest running Sunday show presenter, hosting her own show for twelve years.

Debbie appeared in the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing, achieving the earliest top score of 40 in the show's history, and being the oldest celebrity contestant to reach the final. She also performed on the Strictly Arena Tour and won the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. Debbie’s many other TV appearances include Countdown, Richard Osman’s House of Games, The 1970s Dinner Party, The Jeremy Vine Show, Loose Women, Celebrity Bridge of Lies, The Weakest Link, Susan Calman’s Grand Week By The Sea, The Wheel, Celebrity Mastermind, Celebrities Go Barging and The Pilgrimage.

2026 marks Debbie's 50th year in showbusiness and sees the release of her much-anticipated autobiography, A Magical Life.

About GREASE

GREASE The Musical is directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster, with choreography by Arlene Phillips and book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. GREASE has designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker and casting by David Grindrod CDG.

After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?

With its phenomenal score, bursting with hits including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You and You’re the One That I Want, this thrilling new version is brought to life by a fresh young cast who bring energy, vitality and passion to this ultimate musical classic.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 17 Hrs 48 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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