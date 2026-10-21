Dean John-Wilson and Daniel George-Wright Join WILD ABOUT YOU at Charing Cross Theatre

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The final cast members have been announced who will be joining the company of Wild About You, opening at the Charing Cross Theatre from Monday 18 January to Saturday 10 April 2027, with a national press night on Tuesday 26 January.

On the day of his high school graduation party, Billy, a young man feeling at odds with his future before it has even begun, finds a trunk of letters written to him by his late mother, whom he'd been told had abandoned him as a child. The discovery sets Billy and his best friend Scoot on a journey to uncover the truth about his past and his connection to a woman he never knew, who might just be the key to understanding where he stands in the world.

Dean John-Wilson returns to Wild About You as 'Thomas', having performed songs from the show at MusicalCon in 2025. He is known for his roles in Aladdin, Death Note in Concert, Your Lie in April and most recently, Mirrored Monet.

Completing the cast as the final male ensemble member is Daniel George-Wright, known for his roles in Waitress, The Book of Mormon, The Phantom of the Opera and The Time Traveller's Wife.

Alongside them are the previously announced cast, Jodie Steele (Heathers The Musical, The Other Palace, Theatre Royal Haymarket, New World Stages NYC; Bonnie & Clyde, Garrick Theatre; Six The Musical, UK Tour) as ‘Olivia’, Stewart Clarke (Stranger Things, Phoenix Theatre; Les Misérables, Sondheim Theatre; Cabaret, The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre) as ‘Michael’, and Alfie Friedman (Dorian: The Musical, Southwark Playhouse Borough; The Witches of Eastwick, Sondheim Theatre) as ‘Billy’. Alongside them are Danielle Steers (Hot Mess, Other Palace, Southwark Playhouse, Edinburgh Fringe; Just For One Day, The Old Vic; Six the Musical, Lyric Theatre, Vaudeville Theatre) as ‘Jess’, Bea Ward (Miss Saigon, UK and Ireland Tour; Bonnie and Clyde, Theatre Royal Drury Lane & Arts Theatre) as ‘Scoot’, with Cassandra McCowan (Stiletto, Charing Cross; School of Rock, Gillian Lynne) as female ensemble.

With an ensemble of characters from all walks of life, every person in the theatre will find a connection. Audience members will leave reflecting on their own direction, their journey, and their fulfilment, and the idea that "love is what we leave behind," humming many of the earworm songs long after.

With music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy (Jesus Christ Superstar, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), the show is as sonically contemporary as its themes and characters. The score blends contemporary songwriting with the lyrical depth and emotional intelligence of artists such as Joni Mitchell and Sara Bareilles. From electrifying melodic hooks to intimate and sensual acoustic moments, the songs will stay with the audience long after they’ve left the theatre. It draws from a rich musical palette of contemporary folk, pop, rock, country-pop, and soul to capture the extraordinary moments hidden within ordinary lives, creating a musical experience that feels both fresh and deeply human.

Bringing Dani Stoller’s (Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes) book to life with aid from Chilina Kennedy, the creative team behind Wild About You includes Director Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages, Romy and Michele: The Musical), Music Supervisor, Orchestrator and Arranger Daniel Edmonds (The Great Gatsby, Shucked), Producer Brian Spector (The Hills of California) and Associate Producer Caitlin McNeilage (Leading Lady Club at 54 Below/Edinburgh Fringe), with further names to be announced in due course.

Producer, Brian Spector, said, "Following our unforgettable sold-out concerts, we are beyond thrilled to bring the fully staged world premiere of WILD ABOUT YOU to London. This incredible company of actors brings such raw emotional depth, soaring vocals, and contemporary heart to Chilina Kennedy's gorgeous score. We cannot wait for West End audiences to experience this deeply moving journey of love, discovery and connection.”

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