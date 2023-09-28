Darren Criss Adds Extra Show at The London Palladium in October

Darren Criss adds extra show at the London Palladium on 15 October due to overwhelming demand.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

Fresh from a hugely successful tour of Australia and the US, Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild Award-Winner Darren Criss will make his West End debut at the iconic London Palladium on October 15th. Due to overwhelming public demand an extra 2.30pm performance has been added to the previously announced 8pm show.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 29 September

Criss will perform the hits of his career with his own four-piece band and special guests, Starkid's Lauren Lopez and Joey Richter.

Musical fans get ready - this is a night you'll never forget.

Darren Criss is a multi-award-winning actor, singer, and songwriter. Darren is best known for his portrayal of Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, for which he won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, and for his leading role of Blaine Anderson in Glee.

He rose to prominence as a founding member of StarKid Productions, a theatre production company based in Chicago, playing the role of Harry Potter in, and co-writing music and lyrics for, their musical production of A Very Potter Musical.

A talented, multi-hyphenate artist, Darren has released a critically acclaimed EP, Human, and made his Broadway Debut replacing Daniel Radcliffe in the revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and his feature film debut in the comedy Girl Most Likely with Kristen Wiig, Annette Bening and Matt Dillon. Other screen credits include Royalties, Muppets Haunted Mansion, and Hollywood. He also performed at the 57th Presidential Inauguration for President Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and Second Lady Jill Biden.

Darren is also an advocate for LGBT rights and is the recipient of Variety's Power of Youth Philanthropy Award for his contributions to the Trevor Project.

The London Palladium

Sunday 15 October 2023 @ 2.30pm & 8pm

 

To Sign Up for Ticket Access: Click Here

 

Public on sale 10am Friday 29 September

 




