Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN 80TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

The gala will be presented for two performances only on Tuesday, December 12.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization announced television, film and stage actor Daniel Dae Kim (Lost, 24, Lincoln Center Theater's Broadway production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I); Tony Award, GRAMMY and Critics Choice Award nominee Ashley Park (Netflix's Emily in Paris,  Lionsgate's Joy Ride, Lincoln Center Theater's Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I); and Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon!, Les Misérables film) will also headline the previously announced My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert. Owing to phenomenal public demand a matinee performance has been added; tickets are available from £40.

 

They join the previously announced Emmy, two-time GRAMMY and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald; Olivier Award nominee Julian Ovenden; Olivier Award nominee Marisha Wallace; and two-time Tony, two-time Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Patrick Wilson. Additional headliners will be announced shortly.

 

Both Kim and Park starred, respectively, as the King of Siam and Tuptim in the most recent Broadway revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I at Lincoln Center Theater. In addition, Kim's's 3AD production company is currently working with Concord Originals and Janet Yang Productions on a new film re-imagining of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Flower Drum Song.

 

Featuring a 40-piece orchestra, the gala will be presented for two performances only on Tuesday, December 12, at London's newly restored Theatre Royal Drury Lane – the same venue that premiered the original West End productions of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific and The King and I.

 

Directed and staged by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli, the celebration of the historic partnership of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II will feature the Rodgers & Hammerstein Concert Orchestra, conducted by Simon Lee, along with a West End chamber choir, dance ensemble and surprise guest appearances. Artist lineup subject to change.

 

Tickets are currently on sale at RH80Concert.com.

 

Presented by The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, the concert is produced by Concord Originals, Concord Theatricals, Kilimanjaro Live/JAS Theatricals and Trafalgar Entertainment.






