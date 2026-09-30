DIRTY DANCING – THE CLASSIC STORY ON STAGE Will Return to the West End in January 2027

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Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage will return to the West End in a strictly limited season at the Prince Edward Theatre (A Delfont Mackintosh Theatre) from 19 January to 24 April 2027. Lead casting and the first cast images are also released. Priority booking opens today followed by general on sale at 10am on 6 October.

Following hugely successful productions in Paris, the West End and a UK tour, audience favourite Michael O'Reilly (West Side Story, Lord of the Flies) returns as charismatic dance instructor Johnny Castle. He will lead the company alongside Pippa Jackson who producers are delighted to introduce in her professional stage debut taking on the iconic role of Baby Houseman and Emily Layden-Fritz (CATS!, Let Me Entertain You) in the role of dance partner Penny Johnson.

Produced by Karl Sydow, in association with Lionsgate and Magic Hour Productions, the stage production is written by Eleanor Bergstein - screenwriter of the phenomenally successful 1987 film - and features the much-loved characters and the original dialogue.

The celebrated production brings to life the iconic tale and memorable moments from Kellerman's resort in the summer of '63 - from Baby's 'carrying a watermelon' to her heartwarming transformation and the unforgettable final dance that proves “Nobody puts Baby in a corner”. The production features the classic soundtrack of 35 hit songs including Hungry Eyes, Hey Baby, Do You Love Me? and the heart stopping (I've Had) The Time of My Life.

The creative team will feature Director and Set Designer Federico Bellone, Choreographer Austin Wilks, Music Supervisor Richard John, Lighting Designer Valerio Tiberi, Sound Designer Chris Whybrow, Associate Director Juliet Gough, Costume Designer Jennifer Irwin, Casting Director Harry Blumenau CDG CSA, and Production Manager Pete Kramer. The Associate Producer is Russ Spencer, the co-producer is Ivan Mactaggart with General Management by New Road Theatricals.

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage originally opened at London's Aldwych Theatre in 2006 where it ran for five-years. A worldwide phenomenon, the production has played to audiences in over 11 different countries from Australia to South Africa and the USA to Sweden consistently breaking box office records.



Photo Credit: Mark Senior)

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