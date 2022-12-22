DEATH SUITS YOU Comes to VAULT Festival in February

The acclaimed production of Death Suits You will run at VAULT Festival 7th-10th Feb 2023.

We all feel underappreciated at work, and Death is no exception.

Death (personified) puts a lot of work into the way we die, and never gets the credit he deserves. Across an hour, Death takes us through the artistry involved in ensuring that each and every one of us meets our maker.

This musical black-comedy shows the lighter side of the inevitable.

Death Suits You features an original book, lyrics and score by Sam Hooper (1&Only, In Loving Memory) and Robert Tripolino (Les Mis, Jesus Christ Superstar), and will be Directed by Gabrielle Scawthorn (The Doctor Blake Mysteries, The Apologists).

Death Suits You runs 7-10 February 2023 at The Cavern, Waterloo