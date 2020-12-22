DAMIAN'S POP-UP PANTO With Gemma Sutton, Lucas Rush & Deborah Tracey to be Available on Demand

Today Sheffield Theatres announced that Damian's Pop-Up Panto will be made available to watch online from 12pm Wednesday 23 December 2020 - Sunday 3 January 2021.

Damian's Pop-Up Panto stars Sheffield legend Damian Williams as the Dame who's tasked with saving Christmas. Written and directed by Sheffield Theatres' regular pantomime producer, Paul Hendy, joining Damian are comedian, presenter and internet sensation Joe Tracini, and West End stars Gemma Sutton, Lucas Rush and Deborah Tracey, in a fun-sized festive treat for everyone!

Dan Bates, Chief Executive of Sheffield Theatres

"I'm so excited that we're sharing Damian's Pop-Up Panto online! We were determined to bring panto joy to Christmas and I can tell you, with this show the team has excelled themselves - it's hilarious!

We are so grateful to donors, Neil and Julie MacDonald, who have generously supported us to share the show with every school across the City Region at the beginning of January. After what has been such a difficult year for us all, I hope the panto can help to bring some much-needed cheer to our region and beyond."

Damian's Pop-Up Panto will also be shared virtually with Sheffield Children's Hospital and nationally through the Starlight Children's Foundation to reach children across the UK who are staying in hospital over Christmas.

From 4 - 8 January, thanks to the generosity of Neil and Julie MacDonald, the Theatres will partner with Learn Sheffield to offer the panto for free to classrooms across the City Region.

Damian's Pop-Up Panto will be available to watch on demand from midday on 23 December through to 3 January inclusive. Household passes will be priced from only £15 and will enable audiences to watch as many times as desired for three days from the time of purchase. Further information is available at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.