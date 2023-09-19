Curve's Production of A CHORUS LINE Will Embark on UK Tour

Curve's hit production of the Broadway musical A CHORUS LINE will return in 2024, playing at Curve from 28 June to 13 July 2024, with a Summer run at Sadler's Wells from 31 July to 25 August and a UK Tour.

The UK tour will visit The Lowry in Salford 23 to 27 July, Norwich Theatre Royal 27 to 31 August, The Marlowe in Canterbury 2 to 7 September, Birmingham Hippodrome 10 to 14 September, New Theatre, Cardiff, 16 to 21 September, Edinburgh Festival Theatre 24 to 28 September and Wycombe Swan 30 September – 5 October.

This production was originally staged at Curve, Leicester in Christmas 2021, and is directed by Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (West Side Story, Billy Elliot the Musical, Curve) and choreographed by Ellen Kane (Matilda the Musical, Netflix, Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre). A Chorus Line features set design by Grace Smart (Hamlet, The Globe), costume design by Edd Lindley (Billy Elliot the Musical, Curve), lighting design by Howard Hudson (& Juliet, Broadway, West End, Australia) and sound design by Tom Marshall (Grease, Dominion Theatre). The show's orchestra will be supported by music licensing company, PPL.

Reprising their roles from the 2021 run will be Adam Cooper as Zach and Carly Mercedes Dyer as Cassie. Full casting will be announced soon.

Adam Cooper is best known for creating the lead role of the Swan/Stranger in Matthew Bourne's production of Swan Lake – a role he also performed in the 2000 film Billy Elliot. His recent credits also include Singin' in the Rain and The Red Shoes. Carly Mercedes Dyer is currently playing the lead role of Faye Treadwell in the UK and Ireland tour of The Drifters Girl, her previous credits include Anything Goes at The Barbican and on tour (for which she was nominated for an Olivier Award), as well as the productions of The Color Purple – at Home and West Side Story, both for Curve.

Curve's Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said, “Working on A Chorus Line in 2021 at Curve was one of those once in a lifetime moments, and to have another opportunity to re-visit our acclaimed production and share it with a wider audience is something we could never have dreamed of. All great shows need exceptional new artists to reinterpret them for the generation to enjoy and in Ellen Kane's world class choreography, Michael Bennett's extraordinary piece is invigorated through Ellen's sensational work. Being able to share this production with audiences in Leicester once more, ahead of visiting the home of dance Sadler's Wells and then on tour across the UK, reuniting Carly Mercedes Dyer as Cassie and Adam Cooper as Zach is the icing on the cake.”

Seventeen stories. Eight chances. One singular sensation New York City. 1975. On an empty Broadway stage, seventeen performers are put through their paces in the final, gruelling audition for a new Broadway musical. Only eight will make the cut. A Chorus Line is a musical masterpiece that revolutionised Broadway, with creator Michael Bennett using real-life testimonies from late-night recording sessions with dancers. Celebrate the lives of theatre's unsung heroes, as they tell searing stories of ambition, shattered hopes, and what it really costs to follow your dreams. Directed by Nikolai Foster, with a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban, A Chorus Line features iconic songs including One, I Hope I Get It, Nothing and the hit ballad What I Did For Love. Join us next summer for sensational choreography, heart-wrenching personal stories and musical theatre's most unforgettable finale.

Tour Dates

FRIDAY 28 JUNE – SATURDAY 13 JULY 2024

Curve, Leicester

Click Here

ON SALE 20 SEPTEMBER 2023

TUESDAY 23 – SATURDAY 27 JULY 2024

The Lowry, Salford

ON SALE 22 SEPTEMBER 2023

www.thelowry.com



WEDNESDAY 31 JULY – SUNDAY 25 AUGUST 2024

Sadler's Wells, London

ON SALE 3 NOVEMBER 2023

www.sadlerswells.com

TUESDAY 27 – SATURDAY 31 AUGUST 2024

Norwich Theatre Royal

ON SALE SOON

www.norwichtheatre.org/



MONDAY 2 – SATURDAY 7 SEPTEMBER 2024

The Marlowe, Canterbury

ON SALE SOON

www.marlowetheatre.com



TUESDAY 10 – SATURDAY 14 SEPTEMBER 2024

Birmingham Hippodrome

ON SALE SOON

www.birminghamhippodrome.com



MONDAY 16 – SATURDAY 21 SEPTEMBER 2024

New Theatre, Cardiff

ON SALE SOON

www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

TUESDAY 24 – SATURDAY 28 SEPTEMBER 2024

Edinburgh Festival Theatre

ON SALE SOON

www.capitaltheatres.com

MONDAY 30 SEPTEMBER – SATURDAY 5 OCTOBER 2024

Wycombe Swan

ON SALE SOON

www.wycombeswan.co.uk