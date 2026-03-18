Curve Welcomes New Cohort Of Curve Resident Creatives

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Leicester’s Curve theatre has welcomed eight artists to its Curve Resident Creatives scheme, an 18-month artist development programme.

The new Resident Creatives are S.B. Cole, Vikas Gogana, Martha Kent, Ishi Khan, Dakarayi ‘Dak’ Mashava, Amelia Michaels, Maria Telnikoff and Imani Ahiro Wenham. Each theatre-maker was selected to join the programme following an open call-out.

S.B. Cole (Serenah) is a playwright and director with an MPhil in Playwriting Studies from the University of Birmingham, an alumna of the Royal Court Theatre's Invitation Group and New Perspectives Theatre Company’s New Associates. In 2023, University Hospitals Leicester NHS Trust commissioned her to develop the Manifesto Project to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS and the Empire Windrush. In 2025, she received Arts Council funding to develop her new musical FORGIVEN. During the programme, she will continue to develop FORGIVEN and build her directing and producing skills.

Former Curve Young Community Company member Vikas Gogana is a writer currently working in film and television, now looking to adapt his skills for live theatre. In 2015, Gogana appeared in the Made at Curve production of RICHARD III, directed by Nikolai Foster. During his time as a resident Creative, Gogana will develop a new play and build on his facilitation and workshop skills with young people. Vikas is represented by Ellen Gallagher at Casarotto Ramsay.

Based in Leicestershire, emerging director, composer and creative producer Martha Kent is keen to build on her skills in both directing and producing specifically within musical theatre and new writing. Kent will also work on developing her new revue musical, LITTLE BLACK DRESS as part of the programme.

Writer, comedian and laughter yoga practitioner Ishi Khan is highly engaged within the Midlands artist community, including Curve Connect, the theatre’s free network for local artists and theatre-makers. Originally from Zambia and now based-in Leicestershire, Khan is set to use her time as a Curve Resident Creative to develop her own stand-up show into a one-person theatre piece and will also work on confidence-building and storytelling workshops to continue her ongoing engagement with elder women in Leicester’s South Asian community.

Dakarayi ‘Dak’ Mashava is a freelance dance artist and emerging choreographer. Born in Zimbabwe, Mashava’s family moved to Leicester when he was nine and he has since gone on to train in dance at Leicester College, The Place and London Contemporary Dance School. As a Curve Resident Creative, Mashava will build on his skills as a choreographer and explore the creation of his own work.

Having recently worked as Assistant Director to Lynette Linton at the Bush Theatre in London, Leicester-based director and practitioner Amelia Michaels is looking to build on her directing skills and work for young people as a Curve Resident Creative. During the scheme, she plans to develop MANDEM, her own play which she also hopes to tour to schools. Alongside this residency, Michaels is also working with Curve as a practitioner on the theatre’s Shine programme, a new scheme using drama-based activities to support mental health and wellbeing of young people in Leicester schools.

Maria Telnikoff is a queer actor, writer, and comic performer based in Leicester. Known for her blend of humour and insight, in 2023 Telnikoff’s one-woman show MY DAD WEARS A DRESS received critical and audience acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe. During the programme, she will focus on developing her playwriting skills and working on her second play, MY SISTER LIFE.

Imani Ahiro Wenham performed at Curve’s Black History Month Scratch Nights in both 2025 and 2024 and last year also took part in the Curve’s Neighbour-Hubs Writers programme. Highly involved in Leicester’s artistic community, Ahiro is the founder and Creative Producer of Apittame Arts, an organisation they have led since 2019. Over the past seven years, Apittame Arts has produced multiple live events, writing and acting workshops, and creative showcases supporting emerging writers and theatre-makers, particularly those from marginalised backgrounds. As a Curve Resident Creative, Ahiro will develop her producing skills, whilst also honing and strengthening her practice as a writer.

Speaking about joining Curve as a Resident Creative, Vikas Gogana said:

“Curve has been an important part of my journey since I was a teenager, when I first joined the Curve Young Community Company. To be here now as a Curve Resident Creative, collaborating with and learning from my fellow Resident Creatives and the brilliant team at Curve, feels incredibly exciting and full of opportunity.

“Until now, my work has focused predominantly on screenwriting, but I’m eager to expand further into writing for the stage. This programme offers a brilliant opportunity to strengthen my writing and dramaturgical skills, and to explore new approaches to storytelling for live performance. I’m also looking forward to developing my experience in delivering workshops for young people, helping to inspire and support the next generation of local creatives.”

Curve’s Resident Creatives scheme was first launched in 2021 to support local theatre-makers, providing opportunities to work on and learn from Curve productions, in addition to platforms for their work, free rehearsal room space, networking opportunities, tickets to see Curve shows and additional support from Curve’s team members and wider network.



Each Curve Resident Creative will also receive a fee of at least £1,000 towards their participation, with additional payments for any workshops or classes delivered, or any work commissioned by the theatre.

Speaking about the new cohort, Curve’s Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said:

“This latest coterie of Curve Resident Creatives represents the very best of the incredible artists working in - and with meaningful connections - to the East Midlands. What is so impressive about the creatives Associate Director Cara Nolan has brought together, is not only a shared commitment to excellence, but the desire to make work which speaks to and reflects the communities of our city. We are thrilled they have chosen to share their unique talents with us at Curve.”