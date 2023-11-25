Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Courtney Stapleton, Julian Ovenden, Laura Baldwin, and More Join Overture Showcase 2023 at The Other Palace

Playing only once, the Overture Showcase is at 2pm on Friday 1st December with tickets on sale now.

By: Nov. 25, 2023

Courtney Stapleton, Julian Ovenden, Laura Baldwin, and More Join Overture Showcase 2023 at The Other Palace

Casting has now been revealed for the Overture Showcase 2023 at The Other Palace next Friday, 1st December.

The Overture Showcase amplifies six of the most exciting and innovative new musicals written by groundbreaking, underrepresented writing teams from across the UK.

The cast includes Courtney Stapleton (Beauty and the Beast, Dear Evan Hanson), Julian Ovenden (Bridgerton, Merrily We Roll Along), Laura Baldwin (Cinderella, Waitress), Luke Bayer (Everyone's Talking About Jamie), Christian Alifoe (Man vs Bee), Amy Cooke-Hodgson (Austentatious), Nicholle Cherrie (Girl From The North Country), Mared Williams (Les Miserables), Ivan Oyik (Shook) and Melisa Camba (Little Women).

The show has musical direction by Katy Richardson (Six, Bonnie and Clyde) and rap direction by Gerel Falconer (Alice In Wonderland). Book and Lyrics are written by the 2023 Overture Cohort, who include Liv Warden, Charlie Turner, Melisa Camba, Dominique La Victoria, Helen Arney, Jenna Dyckhoff, Helena Fox, Geriant Owen, Mwana Phiri, Daniel Ahenkorah, Michelle Payne and Emy P.

Playing only once, the Overture Showcase is at 2pm on Friday 1st December with tickets on sale now.

Overture is produced by Burnt Lemon Theatre and The REcreate Agency in partnership with Birmingham Hippodrome, The Other Palace, The Hope Mill Theatre, MAST Mayflower Southampton, China Plate, Sheffield Theatres and Warwick Arts Centre.


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of ELF THE MUSICAL Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of ELF THE MUSICAL

Last night, ELF: The Musical celebrated the official opening of the show at the Dominion Theatre. Guests in attendance included Matt Lucas, Heidi Range, Samantha Spiro, Diana Vickers, Bradley McIntosh and more.  Check out photos from the red carpet here!

2
Street Performers March on Westminster City Hall to Demand End of Licensing in Covent Gard Photo
Street Performers March on Westminster City Hall to Demand End of Licensing in Covent Garden

Street performers represented by Equity, the performing arts and entertainment trade union, marched on Westminster City Hall to deliver a 5,000 signature petition to Council Leader Adam Hug, calling on him to revoke the licensing scheme in Covent Garden.

3
Review: SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER, Orange Tree Theatre Photo
Review: SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER, Orange Tree Theatre

Tom Littler’s sparkling new production of She Stoops To Conquer is a festive delight

4
Photos: Inside Rehearsal for West End Transfer of THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal for West End Transfer of THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE

Rehearsal images have been released for the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions critically acclaimed West End transfer, The Motive and the Cue.  See the photos below.

