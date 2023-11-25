Courtney Stapleton, Julian Ovenden, Laura Baldwin, and More Join Overture Showcase 2023 at The Other Palace

Casting has now been revealed for the Overture Showcase 2023 at The Other Palace next Friday, 1st December.

The Overture Showcase amplifies six of the most exciting and innovative new musicals written by groundbreaking, underrepresented writing teams from across the UK.

The cast includes Courtney Stapleton (Beauty and the Beast, Dear Evan Hanson), Julian Ovenden (Bridgerton, Merrily We Roll Along), Laura Baldwin (Cinderella, Waitress), Luke Bayer (Everyone's Talking About Jamie), Christian Alifoe (Man vs Bee), Amy Cooke-Hodgson (Austentatious), Nicholle Cherrie (Girl From The North Country), Mared Williams (Les Miserables), Ivan Oyik (Shook) and Melisa Camba (Little Women).

The show has musical direction by Katy Richardson (Six, Bonnie and Clyde) and rap direction by Gerel Falconer (Alice In Wonderland). Book and Lyrics are written by the 2023 Overture Cohort, who include Liv Warden, Charlie Turner, Melisa Camba, Dominique La Victoria, Helen Arney, Jenna Dyckhoff, Helena Fox, Geriant Owen, Mwana Phiri, Daniel Ahenkorah, Michelle Payne and Emy P.

Playing only once, the Overture Showcase is at 2pm on Friday 1st December with tickets on sale now.

Overture is produced by Burnt Lemon Theatre and The REcreate Agency in partnership with Birmingham Hippodrome, The Other Palace, The Hope Mill Theatre, MAST Mayflower Southampton, China Plate, Sheffield Theatres and Warwick Arts Centre.