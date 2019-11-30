Count Down To Christmas With The BroadwayWorld Advent Calendar 2019!

Happy December! Are you counting down the days to Christmas? At BroadwayWorld, we've decided to recount (pun intended) our favourite shows of a numerical theme - some of which you can currently see around the UK - over the course of advent.

1 December: It's no longer "One Day More" to December - advent has officially started! Did you know Once is embarking on a new UK tour? Plus, if you're a dog fan, a musical adaption of 101 Dalmations is coming to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre...

Stay tuned for more stagey numerical nonsense as we count down to Christmas at BroadwayWorld UK

What is your number one show? Are you catching a Christmassy production over the festive period? Let us know on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Photo credit: miu_miu





Related Articles