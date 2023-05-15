Company Of Elders Comes to the Lilian Baylis Studio in July

Sadler's Wells' resident over-60s performance company, Company of Elders presents their annual performance with a triple bill in the Lilian Baylis Studio on Saturday 1 July. The afternoon includes two specially commissioned pieces for the company, one by James Cousins Company and the other by world-renowned waacking artist Bagsy. There will also be a presentation by special guests Three Score Dance Company of a commissioned work by choreographer Rhiannon Faith.

James Cousins has created his piece alongside James Cousins Company Associate Choreographer, Gareth Mole, which puts older bodies centre stage and asks the audience to look at them in new ways. Cousins, known for creating visually breath-taking work, is a winner of the inaugural New Adventures Choreographer Award, selected by Matthew Bourn and has worked as associate choreographer to Arlene Phillips.

Bagsy is a World-renowned waacking artist who headlined at Breakin' Convention Festival 2021. Bagsy's piece tells a story of love and reconciliation through movement and dialogue, while encouraging the audience to move, sing and connect with the performers.

Rhiannon Faith is a boundary-breaking artist and choreographer whose work crosses disciplines. Her company, Rhiannon Faith Company, has been nominated for four National Dance Awards. Faith has been commissioned to make a new piece for Three Score Dance, who enable older people to create and perform contemporary dance.

Company of Elders has been running since 1989, the group of non-professional dancers meets weekly to create new works and showcase the joy of dancing.



Company of Elders - Mixed Bill is a Sadler's Wells Commission.

This performance is Audio Described and Relaxed.