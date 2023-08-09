Comedian Ed Gamble Joins Line Up Of One Night Only Events at Stratford East This Autumn

Learn more about the lineup here!
Theatre Royal Stratford East has announced a series of one night only events coming to East London this autumn:
Headlined by Ed Gamble, co-host of the smash-hit Off Menu podcast and fresh from appearing on Live at the Apollo, Taskmaster, and The Last Leg, plus special guests to be announced.
Combining classic music from the jazz greats alongside tales of old Soho, miscreant musicians and police raids, The Ronnie Scott's All Stars take to the stage in a unique evening celebrating one of the world's most famous jazz venues.
Hosted by Azan Ahmed, Deen and Dunya is a poetry night, soundtracked by a live DJ, that celebrates and elevates Muslim voices.
With Jonny Woo, Sooz Kempner, Adam Perchard, George Bourgeois and Richard Thomas. The East London cabaret and drag legend teams up with some veritable superstar cabaret and musical theatre pals to bring a night of music, comedy and fabulous costumes to Stratford East.
The Squint Playwriting Award discovers, develops and champions exceptional playwrights of the future. This showcase is a chance to discover new talent, celebrate new artists and support new writing with each artist sharing up to 15 minutes of work, performed by an ensemble who have worked for a week to bring the individual pieces to life.
Star of Taskmaster, Ghosts, and Stath Lets Flats, Kiell Smith-Bynoe hosts an improv show with scenes inspired by monologues from the audience.
Shoot From The Hip bring their award-winning, TikTok-viral improv comedy to Stratford East this Christmas. It'll be a magical anti-panto Christmas adventure, entirely based on the audiences suggestions, and using all the theatrical toys Shoot From The Hip can thieve from Stratford East!
Tickets for these newly announced events go on sale to Friends, Members and access bookers at 2pm on Wednesday 09 August and on general sale at 2pm on Friday 11 August. Visit Click Here for further information.
