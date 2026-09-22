Christopher Bianchi and More to Star in PINOCCHIO at The Watermill Theatre

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The cast has been revealed for Newbury’s Watermill Theatre's Christmas show, Michael Morpurgo’s Pinocchio, which is back by popular demand. The production will run from Wednesday 25 November to Sunday 3 January.

This Christmas, the most famous puppet in the world returns to the Watermill Theatre in the smash-hit musical adaptation of Pinocchio. Having played to packed audiences and rated as one of The Guardian’s top 10 theatre shows in 2024, this magical, timeless tale is back to offer a festive treat for the whole family. With courage, heart, and a sprinkling of magic, Pinocchio celebrates what it means to grow up; the mistakes we make, the lessons we learn, and the power of unconditional love.

The cast for Pinocchio will feature the returning Christopher Bianchi (The Talented Mr Ripley UK Tour, I’m Sorry Prime Minister at the Barn Theatre and UK Tour) as ‘Geppetto’, Fred Double (The Two Gentlemen of Verona with the Royal Shakespeare Company, End of the Rainbow at Soho Theatre Walthamstow) as ‘Cricket’, Eddy Payne (David Copperfield at Jermyn Street and GSC, Macbeth and Romeo and Juliet at the Orange Tree Theatre) as ‘Cat’, and Jacoba Williams (Burning Down the House at Schwarzman Centre, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Twelfth Night at Shakespeare’s Globe) as ‘Carabiniere’.

Joining the cast are Jax Guerrero (The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping with Lionsgate Pictures, Love’s Labour’s Lost at Shakespeare’s Globe, Twelfth Night at Theatr Clwyd) as ‘Pinocchio’, James Hall (Bloody Marys at Edinburgh Fringe, Sleeping Beauty at Central Theatre Chatham, Pippin at Urdang Academy) as ‘Onstage MD’, Megan Keaveny (Much Ado About Nothing with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Is This Thing On on UK Tour, BOYS at The Kings Arms) as ‘Good Fairy’ and ‘Onstage Swing’, and Polly Lister (Nation with YesYesNoNo Theatre, The Memory of Water at Bolton Octagon, Oliver Twist at Derby Theatre) as ‘Signora Geppetto’ and ‘Fox’.

Michael Morpurgo’s Pinocchio is adapted by Simon Reade with music and lyrics by Chris Larner and will be co-directed by Indiana Lown-Collins and Elle While. Yoav Segal is Set & Costume Designer, Marc Parrett is Puppet Designer & Maker, Jonathan Chan is Lighting Designer, Ella Wahlström is Sound Designer, Asha Jennings-Grant is Movement Director, Simon David is Musical Supervisor, John Bulleid is Illusion Designer and Brett Kasza is Assistant Lighting Designer.

Casting is by Cydney Beech. The CSM is Cat Pewsey, the DSM is Fern Bamber, and the ASMs are Katie Crump and Sam Fuller. The Sound No. 1 is Rob Summers.

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