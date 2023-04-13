Christina Bianco Brings Her One-Woman Show IN DIVINE COMPANY to the Menier Chocolate Factory

The Menier Chocolate Factory has announced that Christina Bianco returns to the Menier Chocolate Factory stage with her acclaimed one-woman show In Divine Company for eleven performances only from 11 to 20 May. Priority booking opens today, with public booking opening on 18 April.

Witness all your favourite divas on stage together, in the singular form of internationally acclaimed performer, Christina Bianco.

Inspired by the divine divas of our day, Bianco honours their talents as only she can - by channelling their voices through uncanny and hilarious impressions - while also illuminating the path that led her to find her own voice and brought her from New York City to London.

From stage to screen, Bianco's singular voice and comedic charm have brought audiences around the world to their feet. Part Barbra Streisand, part Bette Midler, part Tracey Ullman, her award-winning concerts are filled with soaring vocals and celebrity impressions that the whole family can enjoy. With music spanning a wide range of styles and eras, Bianco and music director Ryan MacKenzie will present dynamic arrangements of classic standards, show-tunes, and beloved pop songs. Don't miss the chance to be In Divine Company, with Christina Bianco!

Christina Bianco made her West End debut starring in the Menier Chocolate Factory's production of Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre.

Bianco's New York credits include Forbidden Broadway (Drama Desk Award nomination) the one-woman, multi-character comedy Application Pending (Drama Desk Award nomination), The Marvellous Wonderettes, It Must Be Him and Newsical the Musical. Other credits include Hello Dolly (Indianapolis Symphony), Rent (Weston Playhouse), Beehive (Riverside Theatre) and Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Theatre Royal Drury Lane) and Fanny Brice in Funny Girl (Theatre Marigny - Paris, Winner Trophees De Le Comedie Musicale). Most recently, she played LV in the 30th Anniversary UK tour of The Rise and Fall Of Little Voice and Glinda in The Wizard Of Oz at Curve Leicester.

Television credits include ITV's The Imitation Game, POP TV's sitcom Impress Me, Hallmark's Signed, Sealed, Delivered, and frequent voice work for RuPaul's Drag Race.

Bianco captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her 'diva' impression videos, gaining over 25 million views. She has performed on television programs such as The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Today Show, The Paul O'Grady Show, Steph's Packed Lunch, and This Morning.

She has performed her critically acclaimed concerts to sold out crowds across the USA and the UK. She's also performed her solo shows in Switzerland, Spain, South Africa and Australia, including at The Sydney Opera House. She frequently tours with major US and Canadian symphonies and performs her solo symphony show under the direction of renowned Maestro Jack Everly. Her debut live album, Life Of The Party, is available on iTunes and other major streaming platforms.