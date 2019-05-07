Charles Venn To Join Neil And Katya Jones In Their Show SOMNIUM At Sadler's Wells

British actor and 2018 Strictly star Charles Venn is to join the cast of SOMNIUM: A Dancer's Dream, the explosive dance show starring World Latin Showdance Champions and Strictly professionals Neil and Katya Jones which comes to Sadler's Wells in London for a limited season from 20 - 22 June 2019. Charles will be taking on the role of Richard Porter, Neil and Katya's former dance coach who narrates the show's story of how a boy from Britain and a girl from Russia met, fell in love and overcame the odds to become dance stars.

Actor Charles Venn plays a regular role in BBC's Casualty playing Jacob Masters. He was also a recent quarter finalist contestant on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing. Other TV credits include Miranda, (BBC), The Musketeers (BBC), Eastenders (BBC), Moving On (LA Prods), Dream Team (Sky), Holby City (BBC) and The Bill (ITV). His theatre credits include Kingston 14 (Theatre Royal Stratford), The First Wife (Soho Theatre), Annie Get Your Gun (Young Vic) and Ali the Great (Soho Theatre). Film credits include Monochrome (Electric Flix), Ghost Recon Alpha (RSA Films), Wrong Turn 3 (20th Century Fox), The Dark Knight (Warner Bros), The Bourne Ultimatum (Universal) and Return to the House on Haunted Hill (Warner Bros).

Joining Charles, Neil and Kayta onstage are a host of international dancers.

Italian dancer Simone Arena has travelled the world performing with Burn The Floor. He has appeared on the Italian dance TV show Amici and performed on Strictly Come Dancing in Blackpool.

Portuguese dancer Renato Baros Nobres was the winner of Hip Hop International 2018. He has performed on Dancing with the Stars, Eurovision Song Contest (2014 and 2019), The Voice, the Golden Globes, The X Factor, Portuguese Idol and with Madonna.

Australian champion Jeremy Basile is the current British National Professional Latin Show Dance Champion. He has appeared on Dancing with the Stars Australia and has performed on international tours of Burn The Floor (2010-2016).

British dancer Kate Basile (alongside her husband Jeremy) is the current British National Professional Latin Show Dance Champion. She is the previous British Closed Ballroom world champion and has represented Britain in two World Championships. She has also performed on international tours of Burn The Floor (2013- 2016). Dancing clearly runs in the family as she is also Neil's cousin.

Michael Danilczuk became Polish national champion in 2014 with his partner Jowita. He has appeared on So You Think You Can Dance (Poland) and Poland's Got Talent. He is currently performing with Burn The Floor.

British dancer Kerri-Anne Donaldson holds 7 National, 5 International and 2 British Open titles. She reached the semi-final of Britain's Got Talent with her troupe Kings and Queens in 2013. For several years she worked as a choreographer for the French version of Strictly Come Dancing and now works on the UK show.

Giada Lini is an Italian Show Dance champion and represented Italy in the World Championships in 2013. She won the Show Dance World Cup in 2014. For 3 years she performed on the Italian dance TV show Amici and has toured the world with Burn The Floor. She has danced on Strictly Come Dancing in Blackpool and London (her partner is Strictly professional Graziano Di Prima).

Jowita Przystal became Polish national champion in 2014 with her partner Michael. She has appeared on So You Think You Can Dance (Poland) and Poland's Got Talent. She is currently performing with Burn The Floor.

British dancer Korina Travis has held numerous Ballroom and Latin titles including British Under 21 Latin champion, Amateur Latin South of England Champion and Manhattan DanceSport Championships Under 21 Latin Champion. She was also the Junior Solo Cheerleading champion in 2004. She was runner up on the BBC's Dinky Dancing Competition in 2006.

Break-dancer Chris Arias completes the main cast alongside 8 dancers from The Vale School of Dance in Stockport. Each performance will also see 15 new dance students take part in one number. The students are from Performers College, Bird College, Dance Connection and All Stars Academy, taking the cast up to 37.

Directed and choreographed by Neil Jones, SOMNIUM: A Dancer's Dream tells the story of a boy from Britain and a girl from Russia who met, fell in love and overcame the odds to become dance stars. Starring real life couple Neil and Katya Jones and a company of dancers, the show features vivid storytelling and sensational Latin and ballroom choreography to produce a dance show like no other. It also depicts a complicated modern love story, exploring how the path of love doesn't always run smoothly. SOMNIUM was originally created for Lichfield Festival and has been re-worked for this London run.

Born on a British Army camp in Germany, Neil is a creative and innovative choreographer as well as dancer. Katya was born in St Petersburg, Russia and started dancing at the age of 6. In 2008 she formed a partnership with Neil and they went on to marry in 2013 before becoming World Champions.





