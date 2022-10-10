Chanice Alexander-Burnett Joins The Cast Of DORIAN at The Other Palace Next Month

Following the success of their showstopping two-night run at The Other Palace Studio, the cast of Dorian: The Son of Love and Death are back, led by Elliot Gooch reprising his revelatory portrayal of the title role. Joining them is West End star Chanice Alexander-Burnett, fresh from her lead role as Fantine in Les Misérables. Inspired by Oscar Wilde's "The Picture of Dorian Gray", this gripping new musical adaptation gives the iconic, Gothic story a Glam, modern twist. A newly composed score, with influences from Bowie to Brecht, sears through the action.

When Dorian Gray becomes an overnight sensation, he discovers that all his wildest wishes have come true. But they come at a dreadful cost. He believes he has sold his soul. Trapped in his eternal youth, he wants to change the course of his life - but is it too late?

Dorian Gray will be played by Elliot Gooch (Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again; Grease, UK Tour). His tragic lovers, Sibyl/Fabian Vane will be performed by Ashley Goh, (Red Riding Hood, Theatre Royal Stratford East; A Thousand Papercuts Still Skin Deep, Royal Central School of Speech and Drama). Harry Boyd (The Play That Goes Wrong, UK Tour; Much Ado About Nothing, The Rose Playhouse) will play the charismatic music producer 'Lord' Henry Wotton, while James Rockey (Doctor Who, BBC; Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Buxton Opera House) will play the celebrity photographer Baz Hallward, who unwittingly captures, and immortalises, Dorian's portrait. Chanice Alexander-Burnett (Les Misérables, Sondheim Theatre; Motown the Musical, Shaftesbury Theatre; The Book Of Mormon, Prince of Wales Theatre) portrays the dangerous and provocative villainess, Victoria Wotton.

Composer Joe Evans, comments; It's so exciting to see this piece make it onto the London stage, with such a dream cast that brings the script, music and lyrics to vivid life. The mystery, obsession and hedonism of Wilde's original writing is such a rich and enrapturing source. The story is over a century old, but its themes of vanity, mortality and corruption still resonate. And this show rocks! Hot on the heels of Halloween too - the timing is perfect.