Casting Announced for NICE JEWISH BOY at The Hope Theatre

Springbok Production House is very excited to announce Josh Maughan as our Nice Jewish Boy in the debut professional run of Nice Jewish Boy at The Hope Theatre.

J osh Maughan is a writer, director and actor originally from Cape Town, South Africa - now based in London. He spends his professional life as the Artistic Director of Springbok Production House and as a frontline healthcare worker for the NHS. He is committed to sharing marginalised narratives through his work with a focus on LGBTQ+, female and BAME stories.

Josh has just finished directing the sold-out Summer run of These Craters of Ours at The Hope Theatre - other theatre credits in Cape Town and in London include : Noddy, Snow White, Winnie The Pooh, Dear Dad, The Mile High Club and To Be a Boy.

When preparing for Nice Jewish Boy, Josh said: "Writing this play has been such a cathartic journey and I'm buzzing to be able to share it with everyone in my favourite city in the world - and at one of my favourite theatres. I'm also sharing this journey with two insanely talented people, so that's a bonus!"

Josh has grown up immersed in the theatre world. Being the great-nephew of the late Sir Antony Sher , Josh has been bewildered by all that dazzles in the industry from a young age. He dedicates this show, its run and each performance to his late uncle and Gran.

As an ode to our desperation for inclusivity, Josh Maughan's debut one-man play is for all - bring your partners, bring your friends, bring your mothers and fathers and if you dare, bring your grandparents and follow Josh as he discovers who he is - and who he can be.

All tickets are £10 in the spirit of accessible theatre.



Nice Jewish Boy runs at The Hope Theatre from 13th - 17 December 2022.

Photo Credit: Springbok Production House