Casting Announced For the Digital Tour of THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK

The production runs Thursday 3 December – Saturday 5 December at 7.30pm

Wise Children, Kneehigh and Bristol Old Vic, announce dates for the digital tour of Daniel Jamieson's The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk directed by Emma Rice. The production will feature Marc Antolin (Marc Chagall) and Audrey Brisson (Bella Chagall), reprising their roles from the original production. The production will be performed at Bristol Old Vic, and broadcast live to audience's homes nationally and globally, 3 - 5 December 2020 with tickets available at www.wisechildrendigital.com / bristololdvic.org.uk

Theatres across the UK and abroad will sell tickets to their audiences, with partners including Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse, York Theatre Royal and Oxford Playhouse, The Lowry, Spoleto Festival USA and Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts with more to be announced.

Perhaps you've seen them floating over a Russian village? Or perhaps you've seen her toppling forward, arms full of wild flowers, as he arches above her head and steals a kiss.

Meet Marc and Bella Chagall-the flying lovers of Vitebsk! Partners in life and on canvas, Marc and Bella are immortalised as the picture of romance. But whilst on canvas they flew, in life they walked through some of the most devastating times in history.

Implementing a COVID-secure procedure, the company will each have a Coronavirus test before forming a bubble in Bristol. These rigorous measures mean that they will be able to perform the show without social distancing.

Tom Morris, Artistic Director of Bristol Old Vic, also commented, "The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk is one of those very rare and very special shows that people just fall in love with. You go weak at the knees. You giggle. You weep. And very often people tell us they have never forgotten it. The show is shaded with the dark brutality of the mid 20th century, but the love at its heart feels so strong, courageous and joyful that its beat can endure any hardship. Now, in the strange dark winter of 2020, again inspired by the trademark panache of Emma's work, we are offering the show to global audiences that will reach from China to Kentucky and back home to Minsk."

Mike Shepherd and Carl Grose added "Kneehigh has enjoyed success with digital projects like our Walk with Me stories app and the Kneehigh Cookbook education site. But when it comes to productions, we've always struggled with how we'd present work online while staying faithful to the spontaneous, live element that's so intrinsic to our work. Seeing Romantics Anonymous made us both realise that it is possible, and that there is a very real need from audiences to experience live theatre, even if they can't be there in person. We're excited about developing this through working alongside Wise Children and Bristol Old Vic: collaboration is more vital than ever and we can't wait to learn and explore together what live streaming means for the timeless story of Marc and Bella Chagall."

Emma Rice said today, "Following the heady success of our Romantics Anonymous live broadcast, we have decided to get straight back on the theatre horse and do it again! There are so few creative 'wins' in these topsy turvy times that we thought it would be rude not to create all the joy, community and employment that we can - and to do it as fast as we can. It is strange to find myself so exhilarated and energised by this new digital platform. I have devoted my life to the thrill of live experience and the celebration of the collective imagination - but as these precious things fade into memory, it is time to stray to pastures new. And, whilst nothing will ever replace the thrill of a night out at the theatre, live broadcast is a wonderful new adventure. Fresh, fun and intimate; it feels like we are flying on a motorcycle with nothing ahead of us. We are intoxicated as we learn new skills, build new teams and experience new triumphs! We are taking the utmost care to protect all of our valued team but all the preparation will all be worth it when, for one short week, we immerse ourselves in the spiritually intimate and genuinely moving, real life love story of Marc and Bella Chagall."

