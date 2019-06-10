Casting Announced For World Premiere of LUNATIC 19's - A DEPORTATIONAL ROAD TRIP

A world premiere from a new American playwright, Lunatic 19's A Deportational Road Trip opens at the Finborough Theatre for a four week limited season on Tuesday, 9 July 2019 (Press Nights: Thursday, 11 July 2019 and Friday, 12 July 2019 at 7.30pm).

Recovering from a serious car crash, Gracie, an undocumented Latina migrant worker from Kentucky, is tracked down to her hospital bed by immigration enforcement officer Alec. Dragged from hospital, she is chained and forced into a van to begin the long journey to deportation

With coruscating humour and caustic observation, Lunatic 19's captures the human stories at the heart of the current debate about migration and refugees, and the brutal surrealism of jailer and prisoner bound together on a road trip to exile and new beginnings.

Playwright Tegan McLeod was born in Iowa City, Iowa. She later moved to the UK where she went on to study English at Oxford University. She began acting with the National Youth Theatre and her first play Never Such Rain, written at age 18, was a runner-up in the Oxford New Writer's Festival. Upon graduating, Tegan became one of only two playwrights, internationally, to be awarded a full scholarship to the University of Texas at Austin as a Michener Fellow in Playwriting and Screenwriting. Whilst there, she had numerous productions including the world premiere of her first opera, Rose Made Man, an opera about Trans identity. Her play Girls in Cars Underwater was developed at Center Stage in Baltimore, featured in the Ignition Festival at Victory Gardens, Chicago, and was selected for the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center: National Playwrights Conference. Last year, her play Lover Think Lover was included in The New Group's Spring Reading Festival. This is her first full length play to be seen in the UK.

Director Jonathan Martin was the Principal of Drama Centre, London at Central Saint Martins between 2011-2018. He trained as a theatre director at Drama Centre, London and the E cole Philippe Gaulier in Paris. He has directed over thirty professional theatre productions at theatres including Theatre Royal, Stratford East (Ballroom by Robert Pugh, Pinocchio by Vince Foxall, Hansel and Gretel by David Cregan); Liverpool Playhouse (Insignificance by Terry Johnson); Sheffield Crucible (The Dispute by Marivaux); Gate Theatre (The False Servant by Marivaux); and the Half Moon Theatre (Blood Wedding by Lorca). His productions have ranged from classical work to new writing and devised work including directing several plays by American authors including Sam Shepard, Terrence McNally, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Lanford Wilson, Israel Horowitz and Naomi Wallace. He was Associate Director at the Theatre Royal, Stratford East, and at the Centro de Investigic on Teatral in Lima, where he directed Macbeth by Shakespeare, Top Girls by Caryl Churchill, Happy Days by Beckett, and an adaptation of Playland by Athol Fugard. Most recently, he has directed Enron by Lucy Prebble at The Curve, Leicester.

The cast is:

Devon Anderson | Alec

Theatre includes #Hashtag Lightie (Arcola Theatre, Gate Theatre and Theatre Royal Stratford East), Scrape Off The Black (National Theatre) and Concrete Jungle (Riverside Studios).

Television includes Casualty, Night Bus, Sinbad, EastEnders, Who Killed Summer?, Doctors, Hollyoaks, and Kerching.

Gabriela Garcia | Gracie

Gabriela is originally from Mexico.

Trained at Arts Ed London.

Theatre includes West Side Story (Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester), In The Heights (King's Cross Theatre), Strictly Ballroom (Piccadilly Theatre), Ghost (UK Tour for David Ian), Sweet Charity (English Theatre, Frankfurt), Hot Stuff (Queen's Theatre Hornchurch), Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens (The Space) and Rent (Greenwich Theatre).





